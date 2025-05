Celebrating the Class of 2025 Valedictorians, Salutatorians

Williamson County Schools is excited to announce the valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2025.

Valedictorians and salutatorians are the top students in their class. They qualify for the highest Latin system honor at their school, score at least a three on the exams in all Advanced Placement (AP) classes they are enrolled in, score at least 75 percent on the exams in all International Baccalaureate (IB) classes they are enrolled in and have completed at least 20 hours of community service. Some schools have multiple valedictorians and salutatorians to recognize.

“The dedication and hard work shown by these graduates is inspiring,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “We are so proud of them, and we are eager to see what their futures hold.”

Congratulations to all the students listed below.