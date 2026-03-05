Celebrating the 2025-26 WCS Classified Employees of the Year

WCS Superintendent Jason Golden and other district administrators surprised the system-wide Classified Employees of the Year with the special announcement February 26.

The Elementary School Classified Employee of the Year is Winstead Elementary’s Kim Noblett; the Middle School Classified Employee of the Year is Woodland Middle’s Amy Ballone; and the High School Classified Employee of the Year is Nolensville High’s Robin O’Mara.

“Our classified employees are those staff members who work out front, behind the scenes or anywhere support is needed in a school,” said Golden. “They are vital to our schools, and they help make it possible to provide our students with the education they deserve. ”

The School Classified Employees of the Year are listed below.