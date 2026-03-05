Celebrating the 2025-26 WCS Classified Employees of the Year

WCS Superintendent Jason Golden and other district administrators surprised the system-wide Classified Employees of the Year with the special announcement February 26.
The Elementary School Classified Employee of the Year is Winstead Elementary’s Kim Noblett; the Middle School Classified Employee of the Year is Woodland Middle’s Amy Ballone; and the High School Classified Employee of the Year is Nolensville High’s Robin O’Mara.
“Our classified employees are those staff members who work out front, behind the scenes or anywhere support is needed in a school,” said Golden. “They are vital to our schools, and they help make it possible to provide our students with the education they deserve. ”
The School Classified Employees of the Year are listed below.
Elementary
- Lori Gilmartin, Allendale Elementary
- Julie Brice, Amanda H. North Elementary
- Dixie Livingston, Arrington Elementary
- Tonya Johnson, Bethesda Elementary
- James Gardner, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary
- Leslie Skinner, Clovercroft Elementary
- Angie Goodman, College Grove Elementary
- Winona Andrews, Creekside Elementary
- Madison Bonnette, Crockett Elementary
- Carrie Kavan, Edmondson Elementary
- Tom Stinson, Fairview Elementary
- Sarah Knobloch, Grassland Elementary
- Ashley Molina, Heritage Elementary
- Lisa Washburn, Hunters Bend Elementary
- Karen Castillo, Jordan Elementary
- Ashley Wood, Kenrose Elementary
- Erin Boulware, Lipscomb Elementary
- Sindy Pollard, Longview Elementary
- Lindsay Stafford, Mill Creek Elementary
- Terri Davis, Nolensville Elementary
- Whitney Stanton, Oak View Elementary
- Susan Putnam, Pearre Creek Elementary
- Stacey O’Hara, Scales Elementary
- Crystal Howell, Sunset Elementary
- Liz Young, Thompson’s Station Elementary
- Alice Chiavetta, Trinity Elementary
- Anitha Saravanan, Walnut Grove Elementary
- Haley Barnes, Westwood Elementary
- Kim Noblett, Winstead Elementary
Middle
- Kathy Anderson, Brentwood Elementary
- Jennifer Clark, Fairview Middle
- Pat Ozga, Grassland Middle
- Heather Ehardt, Heritage Middle
- Sharon Williams, Hillsboro School (6-8)
- Shawna Ryan, Legacy Middle
- Kayla Vannatter, Mill Creek Middle
- Shane Williams, Page Middle
- Kelly White, Spring Station Middle
- Sarah Zangana, Sunset Middle
- Jenna Sendewicz, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Amy Ballone, Woodland Middle
High
- Nancy Madaris, Brentwood High
- Donnie Nowell, Centennial High
- Kathleen Casaletta and Danielle Policari, Fairview High
- Stephanie McLarty, Franklin High
- Carol Quinn, Independence High
- Robin O’Mara, Nolensville High
- Amy Beaulieu, Page High
- Marit Lovell, Renaissance High
- Amy Bruno-Whelan, Ravenwood High
- Renee Weinstein, Summit High
- Kathryn Yommer, Vanguard Virtual High
