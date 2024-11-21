Celebrating November WCS Bus Drivers of the Month

By
Michael Carpenter
-
bus driver of the month
Photo from WCS

It is time to celebrate the November Bus Drivers of the Month.

This month’s honorees include Tim Jackson, Thomas Hargrove, Josh McConnell, Curtis “Skip” Goode, Carol Merritt and Carolyn Towns. A ceremony was held on October 22 to honor the winners, and Sonic Drive-In provided each driver or attendant with a free breakfast, a Sonic Drive-In gift card and a certificate.

All drivers and attendants were nominated by the community for their exceptional service. If you know a bus driver that you would like to celebrate, nominate him or her as Bus Driver of the Month by filling out a form on the WCS website. Each month, the WCS Transportation Department supervisor and assistant supervisor will select the bus drivers to recognize.

Source: WCS
More School News

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here