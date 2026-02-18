Celebrating January WCS Bus Drivers of the Month

Williamson County Schools is excited to celebrate the bus drivers who play a vital role in safely getting students to and from school.

The January Bus Drivers of the Month are Joel Lowry, David Olmstead, Fred Nims, Dawn Moses, Jennifer Victory and Eva Pewitt.

The drivers were recognized during a special ceremony on February 11. Thanks to Sonic Drive-In, each honoree received a free breakfast, a gift card and a certificate of appreciation.

Each month, a selection committee sorts through nominations to celebrate a group of bus drivers who go above and beyond to serve our students and communities.

If you know a bus driver who’s deserving of this honor, submit a nomination through the WCS website to help us celebrate them in an upcoming month.

Source: WCS

