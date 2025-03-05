Celebrating February WCS Bus Drivers of the Month

It is time to celebrate the February Bus Drivers of the Month.

This month’s honorees include Josue Munoz, Stephen Cable, Kenneth Stanley, Tonya Perry, Elizabeth Raliegh and Debbie Starnes. A ceremony was held on February 26 to honor the winners, and Sonic Drive-In provided each driver or attendant with a free breakfast, a Sonic Drive-In gift card and a certificate.

All drivers and attendants were nominated by the community for their exceptional service. If you know a bus driver who you would like to celebrate, fill out the nomination form on the WCS website .

Source: WCS

