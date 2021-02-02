Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Amerigo Virtual Cooking Class

If you prefer to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home, Amerigo’s is hosting a virtual cooking class.

You can celebrate the special day for two in the comfort of your own home. Amerigo has teamed up with Goo Goo Clusters to bring you a special Valentine’s Day Cooking Class with Chef Steven Robilio.

Enjoy a delicious Valentine’s Day-inspired menu ending on a super sweet note with the addition of a Goo Goo Cluster Blonde Brownie. Meal kits are $70+ for two people.

Orders are due by Wednesday, February 10th at 12pm. Place your order with the Cool Springs location here. An email will be sent on Friday, February 12 with a link to the instructional video. Additionally, the restaurant will be offering their full menu and chef – available for dine-in and takeout.

Roasted Beet Salad

Arugula, Beets, Spiced Walnuts, Blistered Tomato, Goat Cheese, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Beef Tenderloin

Mushroom Risotto, Roasted Broccolini, Red Wine Herbed Demi Glacé

Goo Goo Cluster Blonde Brownie

Chocolate Whipped Cream, Crème Anglaise

“Lovestruck” Cocktail

Elderflower Simple Syrup, Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice, Soda Water, Sugared Dried Lemon Wheel

includes house-made cocktail mix to add your favorite spirit to at home (we recommend gin)

Amerigo is located at 1656 Westgate Circle, Brentwood. For the latest news, visit their Facebook.