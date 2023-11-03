Celebrate the Season with Warren Bradley Partners’ Guide to the Best Holiday Activities in Nashville

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…the holiday season is upon us! The holidays in Nashville are a special time of year when the rich musical heritage of the city meets the joy of the season. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, Nashville is an incredible place to get in the holiday spirit!

As the air turns chilly and festive cheer spreads throughout the city, Nashville comes alive with a multitude of holiday activities and traditions. We’ve narrowed down a list of our favorites to give you a glimpse into what makes the holidays in Nashville so magical.

Twinkling Lights Galore

The festive atmosphere spreads far and wide with twinkling lights and decorations adorning downtown Nashville and surrounding areas. There are so many places to see a holiday light display:

Downtown Franklin’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony ~ On Friday, December 1st, experience one of the best tree lighting events in Middle Tennessee with an art crawl, musical performances, and photos with Santa!

Zoolumination at the Nashville Zoo ~ The country’s largest Chinese lantern festival, Zoolumination features more than 1,000 illuminated silk lanterns in striking animal and scenic displays. Visit any evening from November 17th through January 7th!

Holiday LIGHTS at Cheekwood ~ Cheekwood’s annual holiday tradition returns November 18th through January 7th. Snag a hot chocolate, wrap up in your holiday scarf, and enjoy the one million holiday lights decorating their impeccable botanical gardens.

The Dancing Lights of Christmas ~ For family fun on the chilliest nights of the year, enjoy a drive through The Dancing Lights of Christmas in Lebanon! The light show is open seven days a week beginning November 10th.

Immersive Holiday Fun

Nashville is renowned for its spectacular holiday displays. Embrace the holiday spirit at these immersive experiences that let you join in the fun!

Dickens of a Christmas ~ Downtown Franklin is famous for its Dickens of a Christmas festival, where locals bring the time of Charles Dickens to life with costumed dancers, musicians, and actors. Head to Franklin on December 9th and 10th to join in the fun!

Porter Flea at the Nashville Fairgrounds ~ Nashville’s largest pop-up holiday market, this event features 250+ vendors with one-of-a-kind shopping for holiday gifts. Shop Porter Flea on December 8th and 9th indoors at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Opryland Christmas ~ The Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center transforms into a winter wonderland with “A Country Christmas” featuring over 3 million lights, an indoor ice skating rink, ice tubing, and ICE featuring the Polar Express. The experience runs from November 10th through January 1st.

Make Merry with Music and Holiday Performances

From classic holiday performances to new musical traditions, Nashville offers many ways to get into the holiday spirit with local concerts and shows.

The Franklin Theatre ~ Dive into the holidays at downtown Franklin’s nostalgic movie theater with an entire season of family-favorite Christmas movies . Starting Saturday, November 25, the theater fully embraces the holiday spirit with its offerings through Christmas Day.

Nashville Symphony ~ The symphony is a true Nashville institution and offers several holiday concerts to celebrate the season. From Home Alone to Jim Brickman , there’s a musical experience for everyone in your family to enjoy!

Christmas at TPAC ~ Visit TPAC for classic holiday performances this year! Featuring A Christmas Carol at James K. Polk Theater December 1st through 17th and Nashville’s Nutcracker at Andrew Jackson Hall December 8th through 24th, you’ll feel the holiday magic at TPAC!

Home for the Holidays with Warren Bradley Partners

During the holidays, Nashville is a magical and vibrant place to celebrate the season. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, the city offers an array of activities and experiences to make your holiday season unforgettable.

If you’re ready to make the move to Nashville or a surrounding area in Middle Tennessee, Warren Bradley is the perfect partner to bring you home for the holidays. With decades of experience selling luxury real estate in Middle Tennessee, Warren Bradley Partners is a real estate team with all the tools to help you find your dream home. Get started with us today by exploring our listings or calling us at 615-300-8663.