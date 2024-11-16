Celebrate the Season with Susan Gregory’s Local Guide to Holiday Fun in Nashville

Music City is one of the most special places to enjoy the holiday season. With pop-up experiences, light displays, and musical performances galore, holiday fun in Nashville offers endless enjoyment for you and your family. Susan Gregory with Onward Real Estate, your local expert for all things Middle Tennessee, has compiled a helpful guide for celebrating the season. Get festive with all these opportunities for holiday fun!

Nashville Holiday Lights Galore

Experience the magic of the holidays with a tour of the city’s holiday lights. Holiday fun starts with Nashville light shows. There are so many options throughout Nashville for seeing holiday lights. Here are some of Susan’s favorite recommendations:

Cheekwood LIGHTS —Cheekwood Botanical Gardens hosts an annual holiday celebration with over a million lights throughout the gardens. Visit from November 22 through January 5.

Zoolumination —Take a walk on the wild side at the Nashville Zoo with the country’s largest lantern festival. The festival operates nightly from November 14 through January 5.

Christmas at Gaylord Opryland – Thousands of twinkling lights decorate Gaylord Opryland in addition to the return of ICE! – Opryland’s family-friendly holiday showcase. Visit from November 8 through January 4.

Holiday Pop-Up Bars Downtown

Holiday fun in Nashville takes a fun twist at the local bars and restaurants. With immersive pop-up experiences, you can enjoy decor, drinks, and food based on your favorite holiday movies and traditions. Have a holly jolly time at these local spots:

Who’s Tavern at the Downtown Pancake Pantry – Whoville comes to Nashville with Dr. Suess-themed decor and a cheerful seasonal drink menu. The pop-up bar runs Thursday through Saturday from 6 pm to 11 pm now through December 28.

The Misfit Bar at the Fairline Hotel —This whimsical experience with quirky decor opens November 17th and runs through December.

A Very Merry Bar Car at Union Station – Holiday cocktails and seasonal eats will delight you with a train-themed holiday pop-up experience. The train runs from November 15 through December.

Experience the Holidays with Music or a Show in Music City!

Music is Nashville’s calling card! Start your holiday fun in Nashville with an unforgettable musical experience or live holiday entertainment. A very merry musical evening begins with these special performances:

Amy Grant and Vince Gill at Ryman Auditorium – One of Music City’s most beloved holiday musical traditions, Amy Grant and Vince Gill return for their annual “Christmas at the Ryman” residency from November 29 through December 21.

Opry Country Christmas – Ten nights of “nonstop festive fun” at the Grand Ole Opry with some of country music’s biggest stars. Grab tickets to the shows happening between December 1 through 23.

Nashville’s Nutcracker at TPAC – Nashville Ballet presents its take on the Nutcracker with a magical performance of music and dancing. The performance runs December 6 through 26 at TPAC’s Jackson Hall.

