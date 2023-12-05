Celebrate the Holidays with Elvis: Christmas with the King Returns to Franklin Theatre

Nashville Elvis Festival is proud to present the 6th annual Christmas with the King: A Holiday Tribute to Elvis at the historic Franklin Theatre this holiday season. A popular Franklin tradition, this fan-favorite show has expanded to 4 performances this season, with 2 shows daily on December 16 and 17 (3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.). Tickets are on sale now at FranklinTheatre.com.

With limited tickets remaining and a complete sell-out expected, a virtual live stream has been added this year for the very first time. The Saturday evening show will be available to watch live at home for those unable to get tickets or visit the Nashville area. Livestream tickets are available here.

A holiday concert event for the whole family, Christmas with the King features costume changes, a visit by Santa Claus and some of the King’s biggest hits plus Christmas classics synonymous with Elvis including “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Winter Wonderland,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Blue Christmas,” “Merry Christmas Baby” and so many more.

Christmas with the King stars world champion Elvis tribute artist Cote Deonath. One of the most sought-after tribute performers on the planet, Deonath won the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist championship at Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis in August.

All shows are hosted by Tom Brown and backed by the Infinit-E Tribute Band — the premiere Elvis tribute backing band and the official house band of Nashville Elvis Festival.

The livestream is produced by Center Stage Magazine in partnership with the Nashville Elvis Festival.

Details for the 8th annual Nashville Elvis Festival have also been announced. The premier Elvis event celebrating the music and legacy of the King of Rock & Roll will take place March 21-24, 2024 at Liberty Hall in the Factory at Franklin. Get all the details and buy tickets now at NashvilleElvisFestival.com.