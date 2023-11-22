Celebrate the Holiday Season at Nolensville’s Annual Hometown Holiday Parade

Calling all Nolensville Residents! The Town wants you to celebrate the holiday season at the annual Hometown Holiday Parade.

Join them on Saturday, December 2nd at 11AM as they ring in the season with holiday parade floats, music, community groups and more!

The parade will begin at Rolling Hills Community Church located at 7198 Nolensville Road.

If you want to participate in this year’s Hometown Holiday Parade, click the link: https://nolensvilletn.rja.revize.com/forms/7016

All entries must be received by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, November 27.