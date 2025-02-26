Celebrate the Arts at Brentwood Middle

On Thursday, February 27, Brentwood Middle is inviting its community to celebrate the arts.

Starting at 6 p.m., the inaugural Vikings Fine Arts Night will showcase the artistic talent of BMS students. Attendees will enjoy a student art gallery; performances from the BMS choir, band, orchestra and theater department; and a reception with the fine arts teachers and current students.

There is no cost to attend this event. Brentwood Middle is located at 5324 Murray Lane in Brentwood.

Source: WCS

