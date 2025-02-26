Celebrate the Arts at Brentwood Middle

On Thursday, February 27, Brentwood Middle is inviting its community to celebrate the arts.
Starting at 6 p.m., the inaugural Vikings Fine Arts Night will showcase the artistic talent of BMS students. Attendees will enjoy a student art gallery; performances from the BMS choir, band, orchestra and theater department; and a reception with the fine arts teachers and current students.
There is no cost to attend this event. Brentwood Middle is located at 5324 Murray Lane in Brentwood.
Please join our FREE Newsletter