Celebrate the Advent Season at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church With A Community Dinner and Christmas Eve Services

Christmas day is nearly upon us, and it’s the perfect time to gather as a community and reflect on the year’s blessings. As we lift our hearts and spirits together in celebration of the coming birth of our Lord, we give thanks for our loved ones and the joy we’ve shared this holiday season.

As Advent draws to a close with the upcoming Christmas Day, Saint Andrew Lutheran Church extends a warm invitation for you to share in their final Wednesday Advent Dinner on December 20th and to join them for Christmas Eve Services on Sunday, December 24th.

Immerse yourself in the spirit of togetherness with this wonderful faith community as we embrace the remaining days of this holy season.

Advent Community Dinner and Holden Evening Prayer Service: Wednesday, December 20th

Throughout Advent, Saint Andrew has hosted weekly Advent Community Dinners to offer a break from the hustle and bustle of the season with a free will offering, catered dinner service open to the public. The final dinner will be held Wednesday, December 20th, from 5:30 to 6:45 PM, and the congregation at Saint Andrew invites everyone in the community to join them for this last Wednesday in the Advent season.

After the dinner service, Saint Andrew invites you to the beautiful Holden Evening Prayer Service, where you can fill your heart with the sights and sounds of hope as we await the birth of our Lord. The prayer service begins at 7 PM. All are welcome.

Christmas Eve Services at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church

Celebrate the Birth of Christ with Saint Andrew Lutheran Church on Sunday, December 24th, with one of their three Christmas Eve Services. Saint Andrew welcomes you, your family, and friends to join for one of their beautiful services:

10:00 am – Advent 4 Service with Holy Communion for all, nursery available.

4:00 pm – Christmas Eve Candlelight Service with Holy Communion for all. Geared toward families, nursery available.

7:00 pm – Christmas Eve Candlelight Service with Holy Communion for all. While any can join for this evening service, nursery is not available at this time.

Learn More About Becoming a Member

Saint Andrew is a welcoming congregation of over 500 members and belongs to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), one of the largest Christian denominations in the United States. Saint Andrew Lutheran Church has a thriving community spirit among its congregation members and exceptional outreach programs to serve and advocate for those in need.

The Church wishes to “extend an enthusiastic welcome to Saint Andrew Lutheran Church, this beloved community, where in Christ, we Worship, Love, Grow, Serve, and Send.” All are welcome in this faith community.

If you want to learn more about joining this community, a New Member/Inquirer’s Class is scheduled to begin January 14 and continue through February 4. These classes will provide more information to those interested in learning more about the mission and ministries of Saint Andrew. Classes will meet each Sunday at 9:50 am, and anyone interested is invited and welcome to attend. New members to Saint Andrew Lutheran Church will be received on February 11th during worship.

Please contact the church office by emailing office@saintandrewchurch.com or calling 615-794-1624, or speak with one of the pastors when you stop by for one of our Advent services.

We Welcome You to Saint Andrew Lutheran Church!

Saint Andrew Lutheran Church is located at 908 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN, 37064. For more information, call 615-794-1624 or visit the website for a list of church services and times.

Connect with the Saint Andrews community on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.