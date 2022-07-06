Celebrate Thanksgiving in July by Signing up for Discounted Early Bird Prices for the 2023 Turkey Trot Benefiting GraceWorks

Early Bird registration is now open and ends Aug. 31 for the 23rd annual Thanksgiving morning 10K, 5K, and race on November 24th. Registration is available online.

Early Bird prices are $15 for the 1K Turkey Chase for ages 9 and younger, $40 for the 5K, and $45 for the 10K. A team of four people or more will receive an additional $5 discount for each registration. Prices after Aug. 31 will be $5 higher except for the 1K, which will stay the same.

Participants can also pay an extra $20 per registration to register as a VIT for Very Important Trotter. VIT extras include avoiding packet pick-up lines by receiving bibs and t-shirts by mail and exclusive parking close to the start/finish line.

The Turkey Trot is the winner of the 2022 Williamson’s Best Charity Event and placed second in the 2022 Franklin Sizzle Awards Best Charity Event.

Funds raised from sponsors and community registrations will benefit GraceWorks Ministries’ Food, Shelter, and Support programs. GraceWorks is a Christ-centered nonprofit community resource center. For more than 25 years, they have provided food, shelter, and support for Neighbors in need. GraceWorks invites all to join in their mission of Neighbor serving Neighbor, by the power of God’s grace.

While the parking plan is improved over last year, this year’s Trot will have the same route. Start/finish will be in the Meridian Cool Springs development at the PICA building, 3000 Meridian Blvd., Franklin.

The Turkey Trot is sponsored by Nelson Mazda Cool Springs, Jackson, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Boyle Investment Company, Superior Interiors, Legacy Investments, Pella Windows, and Doors of Franklin, Williamson Medical Center, Let It Shine, and Logic Cadence.

