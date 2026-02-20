Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Dairy Queen with Minty Treats

Dairy Queen is ringing in St. Patrick’s Day 2026 with a lineup of mint-flavored treats designed to satisfy cookie and ice cream cravings alike. The fan-favorite DQ chain is introducing the new Mint Crunchin’ Cookie Dipped Cone along with bringing back the beloved Mint OREO Blizzard Treat as the March Blizzard of the Month. Available at participating U.S. DQ restaurants, these limited-time offerings put a festive green twist on classic DQ soft serve.

What Is the New Dairy Queen Mint Crunchin’ Cookie Dipped Cone?

The Mint Crunchin’ Cookie Dipped Cone is Dairy Queen’s newest seasonal creation for St. Patrick’s Day 2026. This treat features cold, creamy DQ vanilla soft serve dipped in a refreshing green mint-flavored cone coating loaded with choco cookie crumbles. It puts a minty spin on the viral DQ Crunchin’ Cookie Dipped Cone that fans already know and love. The Mint Crunchin’ Cookie Dipped Cone will be available for a limited time only starting February 23, 2026, at participating U.S. DQ locations.

Dairy Queen Mint OREO Blizzard Treat Returns as March Blizzard of the Month

The Mint OREO Blizzard Treat is stepping into the spotlight as Dairy Queen’s official Blizzard of the Month for March 2026. This longtime fan favorite blends crunchy OREO cookie pieces with crème de menthe and world-famous DQ soft serve for the ultimate minty indulgence. The combination of cool mint flavor and classic OREO crunch has made this one of the most requested seasonal Blizzard Treats among DQ fans. The Mint OREO Blizzard Treat is available at participating U.S. DQ locations.

How to Order Dairy Queen St. Patrick’s Day Treats

Fans can order the Mint Crunchin’ Cookie Dipped Cone and Mint OREO Blizzard Treat through the DQ Mobile App or online at participating U.S. DQ restaurants nationwide. Customers can also sign up for DQ Rewards through the app or website to access additional sweet deals throughout the season. Note that deals may take 24 hours to appear after signing up for the rewards program.

Dairy Queen St. Patrick’s Day 2026 Treat Availability Details

Both minty treats are available at participating U.S. Dairy Queen locations. The Mint Crunchin’ Cookie Dipped Cone launches February 23, 2026, and is available for a limited time only. The Mint OREO Blizzard Treat serves as the featured Blizzard of the Month throughout March 2026. Availability may vary by location, so fans are encouraged to check with their local DQ restaurant or use the DQ Mobile App to confirm menu options before visiting.

Source: DQ

