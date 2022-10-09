Celebrate Spooky Season at BOOze at the Zoo

Grab your best costume and celebrate spooky season at the Zoo during BOOze at the Zoo. The event features unlimited BOOze samples, trick-or-treating, live music, and plenty of party animals! With some of the best vendors and festive scenery, BOOze at the Zoo is sure to be the wildest costume party in Nashville!

What to Expect

Frightful Fun

Some of the signature Boo at the Zoo features will be open to treat your inner child. Take a stroll through Trick-or-Treat Trail to get a few treats, explore festive scenes, then meet Gourdon the Talking Pumpkin for some classic jokes and sassy one-liners.

Enjoy free rides on our carousel and zip line all night.

Spooktacular Sips & Tasty Treats

16 adult beverage vendors to offer unlimited samples of their best beers and cocktails. Including: Babe Wines, Beatbox Beverages, Bread & Butter Wines, Country Luau Spirits, CutWater Spirits, Frugal MacDoogal, Hatem & Jones, Insolito, ‘Merican Mule, Mill Creek Brewing, Mom Water, Nashville Brewing Co., Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery, Nutrl Seltzer, Outlaw Brewing, Seamless, Slam Dunk, TailGate Brewery

Local food trucks will also be in attendance with food available for purchase. Including: Califarmia, Grilled Cheeserie, M.L. Rose, Steaming Goat, Vee’s Chick N Cones

Dress to Impress

Join the costume contest for a chance to win a behind-the-scenes tour!

The Zoo will be all decked out in festive decor perfect for your Instagram photoshoot.

Check out the “Event Rules” below for the costume guidelines

Party Animals

Most of the zoo animals like to go to bed early, but some party animals will stay up till 8:00 pm, including Andean bears, Sumatran tigers, and the flamingo flock.

Be sure to see the special themed animal show at the amphitheater at 7:30 pm and watch out for animal encounters throughout the night!

Event Details

October 13, 2022 @ 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Ticket Details

General Admission | $79*

Ages 21+. Entry time is 6:30 pm. $10 from each ticket supports the Zoo’s conservation efforts. Designated driver tickets are available for $49.

Get your tickets here.