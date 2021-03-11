Celebrate Pi Day: 14 Faves of the Ultimate Circular Food… PIE

Pi is a mathematical constant, the relationship between the circumference and diameter of any given circle. What better way to celebrate a number about circles than enjoying the ultimate circular food: PIE! Much like the number, the relationship between humans and pies is pretty constant. Papa C Pies offers a variety of flavors to keep you happy on 3.14 Pi Day and all year “round.” Here are 14 of our favorites.
- If tart is your thing, you can’t go wrong with the double crust filled with Granny Smith apples and blackberries, featuring a hint of cinnamon and sweetness.
- The fudgy, gooey, smooth goodness of a Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie is award-winning for a reason.
- Creamy pie topped with toasted coconut and nestled in a light, flaky crust is the perfect way to taste the tropics.
- Nothing screams decadent goodness like a cream cheese, peanut butter and chocolate pie in a buttery graham cracker crust.
- Chess pie seems overly simple… after all, isn’t it “jus” pie? The rich flavor is like no other!
- Cherry pie is elevated to a new level with cinnamon and almond flavors, then topped with a second light and flaky crust.
- However you pronounce it, a well-made Southern Pecan Pie is the perfect balance of smooth, crunchy, salty and sweet.
- Key Limes and a freshly made Swiss meringue make this chilled pie out of this world.
- Get ready for racing season with this quintessentially Southern and undoubtedly divine Steeplechase Derby Pie featuring pecans, a splash of bourbon and Ghirardelli chocolate chips.
- Can’t wait to taste summer? Try a strawberry rhubarb pie to bring your tastebuds to life.
- Peach pie. Need we say more? Made with fresh peaches, this pie doesn’t need a lot added to it. The flavors are unmistakably summer in the South.
- Light and tangy, the lemon icebox pie will have you flashing back to summer evenings on your grandmother’s porch.
- Cinnamon and apples… the perfect pie combination! Baked between two flawless crusts, this pie is always a crowd-pleaser.
- If you love fruit pie, but can’t decide… don’t! The mixed berry pie features four distinct fruits that create a symphony on the palate.
These are just 14 of the incredible sweet and savory offerings found at Papa C Pies on March 14th or any other day. Call 615-414-3435 to place an order or drop by Suite 100 at 99 Seaboard Ln Brentwood, TN to see what’s available in the case. Drive-up also available.
Papa C Pies is located at:
99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, Brentwood (corner of Seaboard Lane and Bakers Bridge Avenue behind Costco)
Store hours:
Monday – Friday 10am to 6:30pm
Sat: 10am to 5pm
www.instagram.com/papacpies
www.facebook.com/papacpiesbakery
www.twitter.com/papacpies
