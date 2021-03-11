Celebrate Pi Day: 14 Faves of the Ultimate Circular Food… PIE

Pi is a mathematical constant, the relationship between the circumference and diameter of any given circle. What better way to celebrate a number about circles than enjoying the ultimate circular food: PIE! Much like the number, the relationship between humans and pies is pretty constant. Papa C Pies offers a variety of flavors to keep you happy on 3.14 Pi Day and all year “round.” Here are 14 of our favorites.

If tart is your thing, you can’t go wrong with the double crust filled with Granny Smith apples and blackberries, featuring a hint of cinnamon and sweetness. The fudgy, gooey, smooth goodness of a Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie is award-winning for a reason. Creamy pie topped with toasted coconut and nestled in a light, flaky crust is the perfect way to taste the tropics. Nothing screams decadent goodness like a cream cheese, peanut butter and chocolate pie in a buttery graham cracker crust. Chess pie seems overly simple… after all, isn’t it “jus” pie? The rich flavor is like no other! Cherry pie is elevated to a new level with cinnamon and almond flavors, then topped with a second light and flaky crust. However you pronounce it, a well-made Southern Pecan Pie is the perfect balance of smooth, crunchy, salty and sweet. Key Limes and a freshly made Swiss meringue make this chilled pie out of this world. Get ready for racing season with this quintessentially Southern and undoubtedly divine Steeplechase Derby Pie featuring pecans, a splash of bourbon and Ghirardelli chocolate chips. Can’t wait to taste summer? Try a strawberry rhubarb pie to bring your tastebuds to life. Peach pie. Need we say more? Made with fresh peaches, this pie doesn’t need a lot added to it. The flavors are unmistakably summer in the South. Light and tangy, the lemon icebox pie will have you flashing back to summer evenings on your grandmother’s porch. Cinnamon and apples… the perfect pie combination! Baked between two flawless crusts, this pie is always a crowd-pleaser. If you love fruit pie, but can’t decide… don’t! The mixed berry pie features four distinct fruits that create a symphony on the palate.

These are just 14 of the incredible sweet and savory offerings found at Papa C Pies on March 14th or any other day. Call 615-414-3435 to place an order or drop by Suite 100 at 99 Seaboard Ln Brentwood, TN to see what’s available in the case. Drive-up also available.

Papa C Pies is located at:

99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, Brentwood (corner of Seaboard Lane and Bakers Bridge Avenue behind Costco)

Store hours:

Monday – Friday 10am to 6:30pm

Sat: 10am to 5pm

www.instagram.com/papacpies

www.facebook.com/papacpiesbakery

www.twitter.com/papacpies

Order Online Here

