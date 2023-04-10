Celebrate Peach Cobbler Day with Papa C Pies

Papa C Pies is a bakery located in Brentwood, Tennessee, that is famous for its delicious pies and other desserts, including its homemade peach cobbler. On April 13th, Papa C Pies celebrates Peach Cobbler Day, a day to honor the sweet, juicy goodness of this beloved dessert.

What is Peach Cobbler?

Peach cobbler is a classic Southern dessert with fresh peaches, a buttery crust, and a warm, cinnamon-spiced filling. Papa C Pies makes its version of peach cobbler with a homemade buttery crust filled with fresh, juicy peaches cooked to perfection with just the right amount of spices and sweetness.

The first known record of peach cobbler is in the mid-1800s. Fruit cobblers became popular to eat for breakfast and dessert. They would “cobble” the ingredients together and cook them in a Dutch oven over a campfire.

Peach Cobbler Day

The Georgia Peach Council started Peach Cobbler Day in the 1950s to help drive sales of canned peaches. Today, we honor this holiday nationwide and can appreciate any excuse to enjoy a delicious, homemade dessert.

On April 13th, Papa C Pies invites its customers to come and enjoy a helping of its tasty, homemade peach cobbler. Then, pick up a pint of vanilla ice cream on your way home to serve it a la mode for a mouthwatering dessert.

Papa C Pies

If you’re in the Brentwood area on April 13th, be sure to stop by Papa C Pies and celebrate Peach Cobbler Day with a slice of this delicious dessert. If you want to be sure they don’t run out of cobbler, make sure you order it in advance on Papa C Pies’ order form. It will be ready and waiting on you when you arrive.

In addition to the peach cobbler, Papa C Pies offers cookies, cinnamon rolls, and countless pie flavors. They also provide catering for events and special occasions. If you have any questions, reach out to Chad Collier, the owner of Papa C Pies, at (615) 414-3435.

Have a question for Papa C Pies? Fill out the form below: