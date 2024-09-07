Celebrate National Tailgating Day with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

It’s game time! So, gather your football friends and enjoy tailgating with some Legit. Texas. Barbecue. from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit .

Saturday, September 7th is National Tailgating Day and to celebrate the return of the football season, the world’s largest barbecue brand is offering a big win to their Big Yellow Cup Rewards members. Loyal guests will earn triple rewards points both this Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, barbecue lovers can receive their tailgating feast with Dickey’s FREE DELIVERY for a limited time.

Guests can sign up to join the Big Yellow Cup Rewards program by visiting Dickeys.com today.

Want to set up catering for your National Tailgating Day event instead? Dickey’s catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on Dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering options available for game day watch parties of any size.

Source: Restaurant News

