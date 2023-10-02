Celebrate National Taco Day With Bubbakoos

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the renowned Mexican-fusion brand, is awarding 15 winners free taco trio entrees for a year in honor of National Taco Day on October 4, 2023.

The brand is celebrating National Taco Day for a week, October 2 to 8, and fans can enter to win by liking, commenting, and sharing the brand’s posts on all social media channels.

The 15 winners will be announced via the brand’s social media on October 11th.

Following the National Taco Day giveaway, Bubbakoo’s Burritos will launch a free-delivery promotion to continue the October festivities. From October 9 to October 15, 2023, guests will receive free delivery on orders placed via the Bubbakoo’s Burritos app and on the Bubbakoo’s Burritos website.

The brand will temporarily replace popular menu creations with new Killer Burritos on the Bubbakoo’s Burritos app. Killer Burrito items include inventive burritos such as The Banshee, Papi Hibachi, The Greenlight, and more.