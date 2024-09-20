Celebrate National Queso Day at Condado Tacos

September 20, 2024 – Condado Tacos, the growing taco joint who features clean, craveable and fresh tacos, dips, bowls and margaritas along with colorful, original mural art interiors, celebrates National Queso Day today Friday, September 20th, with a free offer of its half size Queso dip for any guest who downloads the Condado app, and orders it today through Tuesday 9/24. One offer per guest.

The free half size dip offer is valid at all condadotacos.com locations and is available for all queso varieties: its Blanco Queso, made with only 3 fresh ingredients: milk, cheese and cream, its Pico Queso, Dirty Queso, Chorizo Queso, Elote Queso and the current limited time feature, Buffalo Chicken Queso. This offer does require a purchase of equal or greater value (reward valid on minimum $10 subtotal). This half size free dip reward is available on the Condado Tacos App for online or dine-in redemptions. Reward good from 9/20-9/24.

