Celebrate National Pulled Pork Day with Dickey’s Barbecue

On Saturday, October 12th, barbecue lovers across the country can enjoy National Pulled Pork Day with Dickey’s famous Pulled Pork Sandwich for only $2.99*. This classic sandwich features pulled pork that is slow-smoked over hickory wood for 12 hours, then finished with Dickey’s original barbecue sauce, crispy onion and pickle slices and served on a toasted brioche bun. The Texas style barbecue brand has been smoking up the best pulled pork for decades with their “grab, squish, and tickle” technique.

“Dickey’s serves the best pulled pork sandwiches by starting with perfectly juicy pork that is smoked so tender, you can easily grab it, squish it and tickle it apart,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re delighted to treat our guests this Saturday for National Pulled Pork Day with a great deal on Dickeys.com .”

*This delicious barbecue offer is available ONLINE only all day on October 12th with a limit of one $2.99 pulled pork sandwich per guest transaction.

Source: Restaurant News

