



Out of necessity, we are embracing the outdoors in new, creative ways that are both safe and social. A new company called Picnic Pop is making planning and physically putting together a picnic hassle-free.

The newest luxury picnic experience, Picnic PopUp, not only alleviates that stress by taking care of the entire process for you, but it also provides an expertly-styled, Instagram- worthy tablescape to gather with family and friends in a festive yet socially responsible manner. You can select from area parks – Smith Park, Harlinsdale Farm, Crockett Park, and Pinkerton Park in Williamson County. There are also four Nashville park locations available as well.

Cofounder Dr. Stuart Currie, a Health & Human Performance professor envisions Picnic PopUp as a fun yet elevated way of using the outdoors to celebrate life’s special moments during these uncertain times. While Picnic PopUp is ideal for celebrating special occasions such as engagements, birthdays or anniversaries, it’s also a unique way for friends and family to simply get out and explore the local community together. Each experience is thoughtfully designed and set up in custom, idyllic outdoor settings around Nashville, Brentwood, and Franklin. All gear is provided – no setup or cleanup required.

Each picnic is a two-hour experience for up to four people custom curated with themed décor, fresh flowers, and Southern-inspired table settings.

Packages can be booked online now and start at $215 with special add-ons available, such as artisanal charcuterie boards from partner Willco Wine and Cheese, a professional photographer, vintage Bluetooth speaker, personalized chalkboard sign or donut wall. All bookings made in the month of July (National Picnic Month) will receive $15 off. Special requests are more than welcome – Picnic PopUp will tailor the entire experience to fit your vision.

For the latest news, follow Picnic PopUP on Instagram.




