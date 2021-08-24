Celebrate National Peach Pie Day (Aug. 24) With a Limited Deal!

August 24th is National Peach Pie Day! As summer comes to an end, don’t miss out on this opportunity to celebrate one of the season’s most succulent fruits… put to what is perhaps its finest use in a peach pie or peach cobbler from Papa C Pies!

Peach Pie at Papa C Pies

Papa C Pies’ Peach Pie is available for pickup at the Cool Springs location. This mouthwatering pie features delicious Southern peaches from Georgia and Alabama cooked up on the stovetop with sugar and cinnamon. Combined with Papa C Pies’ homemade light and flaky pie crust, this dessert is hard to beat! Learn more.

Peach Cobbler at Papa C Pies

Papa C’s Fruit Cobbler is only available for in-store pickup. It’s just too good to ship! Cobblers are made to order only thru online ordering or by calling the store (615-414-3435). Papa C Pies does not keep them in stock at the store. Instead, they’re made just before you arrive so they are hot and fresh at pickup. (Oh, and a peach cobbler will make your car smell amazing too!)

Here’s what Chad at Papa C Pies has to say about this cobbler:

“One of our legacy recipes here at Papa C Pies! My Grandma Lora made these for me as a kid. She referred to it as Crazy Crust Cobbler! Each cobbler is made with fresh fruit (never canned – ew gross) and each cobbler has a thick and chewy crust. It is hard to just have a bite, they are so delicious and tasty, they are irresistible!”

Learn more.

Take a Freebie to Teacher! (FREE Tart With Purchase)

As the kids settle back into school, take teacher a small gift better than an apple – at no extra cost to you! Give her a 4” tart from Papa C Pies. For the month of August only, Papa C Pies is giving customers a FREE 4” tart with (1) any purchase of $25 or more or (2) when you buy five tarts (get the sixth free). Papa C Pies makes up to 10 varieties in the tart size. If you’ve been eyeing a new flavor, this is a great opportunity to try something different! Tart varieties offered include:

Ghirardelli Chocolate

Ghirardelli Chocolate Pecan

Chess

Southern Pecan

Ghirardelli Chocolate/Chess

Steeplechase Derby

Coconut Cream

Key Lime

Lemon Icebox

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup pie

Yes, this offer applies to both online and in-store purchases!

Visit Papa C Pies This August

Visit Papa C Pies at 99 Seaboard Ln, Suite 100 in Brentwood, TN for a delicious selection of mouthwatering pies. You can also order online (local pickup` or ship to your home or office). Call 615-414-3435 to find out what’s in the case and place an order.

