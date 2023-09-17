Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day at Applebee’s

In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day on September 18, 2023, Applebee’s is offering its fans a “classic burger deal” which includes one of its three delicious, Classic Handcrafted Burgers paired with Classic Fries for only $8.99.*

For one day only, guests can dine-in or order online at Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app to celebrate one of the tastiest days of the year!

Applebee’s Classic Handcrafted Burgers include a juicy, all-beef – 100 percent fresh, never frozen – patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a Brioche bun. Guests can enjoy the choice of a Classic Burger, Classic Cheeseburger, or the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger – which includes two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon – with Classic Fries, each for only $8.99.

Guests looking to celebrate with Applebee’s on September 18 while on the go, can simply select the “National Cheeseburger Day” option from the online menu and order To Go or delivery on the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google) or by visiting Applebees.com.

To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google). For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*For a limited time at participating locations. Offer valid 9/18/23 only for orders via dine-in, the Applebee’s website, or mobile app only. Not valid on third party delivery sites. Tax and gratuity excluded. Restrictions may apply.

Source: Businesswire.com

More Eat & Drink