Celebrate March Madness with 50% Off Domino’s Pizzas

March 18, 2024 – Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is celebrating college basketball’s biggest month by offering customers 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online today through March 24, 2024.

“Domino’s is making an assist to customers for a slam dunk of a deal,” said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino’s senior vice president – chief digital officer. “What’s better than enjoying delicious pizza while cheering on your favorite team? Enjoying delicious pizza when it’s half off!”

The 50% off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through Domino’s online ordering channels, which include Dominos.com and Domino’s mobile app.

Fun Facts – Domino’s and Basketball

Domino’s sold more than 3 million pizzas during the men’s 2023 national semifinals and championship game nights combined – enough to give more than 45 pizzas to each person attending the final game in Arizona this year.

During the 2023 men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments, Domino’s produced enough dough to match the weight of more than 22 million basketballs.

It takes 69 Domino’s pizza boxes stacked from the floor of a basketball court to reach the hoop.

It takes more than 4,500 Domino’s pizza boxes to cover a 4,600-square-foot basketball court.

