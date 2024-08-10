Celebrate Lemon Pie Day with a Lemon Icebox Pie from Papa C Pies!

August 15th is the tartest pie holiday of the year: National Lemon Pie Day! If the bright flavor of lemon is one of your favorite treats, then make sure to plan a visit to Papa C Pies on National Lemon Pie Day for their delectable take on lemon pie. Lemon Icebox Pie is a fresh, cool icebox-style pie you will surely love!

What is an Icebox Style Pie?

Once upon a time, before refrigeration and electricity were available to households in more rural areas, a home would have an icebox to store perishables. As a cooling treat in the summer, pie recipes that required no baking but needed to be stored in the icebox came about. As the years progressed and refrigerators became widely available, icebox-style pie’s creamy, bright flavors remained incredibly popular!

All About Lemon Icebox Pie

Lemon Icebox Pie has some similarities to Key Lime Pie since it is a sweet and tangy pie flavor! The tart, bright taste of lemon pairs perfectly with a creamy filling and a homemade graham cracker crust. Real lemon juice is combined with sweetened condensed milk as the filling, and the pie is topped with a sweet drizzle and piped dollops of Swiss Meringue! Lemon Icebox Pie is perfectly smooth and brightly satisfying for summer!

Lemon Facts for National Lemon Pie Day!

Lemon has been a widespread flavor choice for desserts throughout history. However, it wasn’t found in pie until approximately the Victorian era in England when Lemon Chester Pudding was first developed. The first mention of a lemon meringue pie appeared in 1869, but they were called lemon cream pies. Here are some other fun lemon facts for Lemon Pie Day:

Lemon Pie Day likely started around 2006, though there isn’t a clear origin for the national celebration.

Lemon trees bear fruit year-round because they grow in warmer climates. A mature lemon tree can yield 500-600 fruits each year.

One of the first use cases for lemons was scurvy prevention due to their high vitamin C content. Sailors often carried these fruits with them on their journeys. The recommendation was that sailors consume one ounce of fresh lemon juice daily.

Two states produce 95 percent of the US lemon crops. California and Arizona are well-known for their hospitable environments for growing lemons.

Unlike cherry, apple, and most fruit pies, lemon pie uses only one crust and is generally topped with meringue.

Swing By Papa C Pies for Lemon Icebox Pie on August 15!

Visit Papa C Pies at 99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, in Brentwood. The store is open Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6:30 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm. Short on time? Swing through their drive-through or order ahead for pickup or shipping today! Planning a party? Papa C Pies also offers catering!

