Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee

Juneteenth will be celebrated across Middle Tennessee in just a few weeks. Last year, on June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday.
What is Juneteenth?
Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is short for “June Nineteenth” marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
1Juneteenth Festival Downtown Franklin
Sat, June 18, 2022 at 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Public Square, Franklin, TN
The FJEC and its Community Partners will host its 2nd Juneteenth Celebration in downtown Franklin presented by Mars Petcare. Come hear music, eat at food trucks, dance with the DJ, and enjoy our Kids Zone. This event is Pet Friendly, and People Friendly! More info here
2Music City Freedom Festival: Nashville’s Juneteenth Celebration
Sat, June 18, 2022 at 12:00pm – 08:00pm
Hadley Park, 1037 28th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
This free event will be full of family friendly fun for all. There will be local food trucks, local vendors to shop from, and even inflatables for the kids. There will also so be live bands performing, and live DJ mixing it up, so bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the show, food, and shopping. Register here.
3Juneteenth Freedom Day Ride
Sat, June 18, 2022 at 7:00 am – 12:00 pm
Watkins Park, 616 17th Ave N Nashville, TN
There will be a 25 mile self guided marked route and a 10 mile group/family ride led by the Music City Dope Peddlers. Each registration comes with a T-shirt and a ride pin and number. There will be raffles and giveaways at the event and snacks and water along the ride. You don’t want to miss out! Come ride! Tickets here
4Juneteenth All White Affair
Sat, June 11, 2022 at 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
The Wedge Building, 2020 Lindell Avenue, Nashville, TN
Join us as we celebrate Juneteenth with special guest and host from Streetz 99.3 DJ C-DUB. We welcome all of you to enjoy an evening of fun, laughter and dance for a worthy cause! Tickets here
5Black on Buchanan Juneteenth Festival
Sat, June 18, 2022 at 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
The Equity Alliance, Buchanan Street, Nashville, TN
Black on Buchanan is a celebration of Black joy and excellence, centered along historic Buchanan Street, in North Nashville. The event includes live music and performances, food, family fun, local vendors, businesses, and community resources. Register here
6Juneteenth Gospel Brunch
Sun, June 19, 2022 at 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Anzie Blue, 2111 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN
Celebrate Juneteenth with Hillsboro Village’s, Anzie Blue! Tickets are $25 per guest (4 guests per table). Each ticket includes a free cocktail! Tickets here
7Juneteenth Block Party
Mon, June 20, 2022 at 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
The Local Distro, 614 Garfield Street, Nashville, TN
Join us as we celebrate ALL BLACK EVERYTHING at the Block Party! There will be activities for the kiddos. Games will be provided by Just Play Entertainment. We will have fun for the entire family. There will be a large variety of Black owned vendors, music, bar, cigar lounge, door prizes and more! Tickets here
8Create The Culture Events Juneteenth Pop Up Event
Fri, June 17, 2022 at 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Crown’d Suites, 907 Rivergate Pkwy Ste. B4, Goodlettsville, TN
Bring the entire family out and celebrate at this free event! There will be live DJ onsite, a 360 Booth, selfie station, performances, 40+ vendors, shopping, food and more. We celebrate, promote and uplift minority owned businesses. More info here
9Clarksville Juneteenth Block Party
Jun 18, 2022 at 10:00 am
Downtown Commons, 215 Legion Street, Clarksville, TN
The Clarksville Juneteenth Block Party is hosted by Black Clarksville, an organization dedicated to empowering, supporting, promoting, and uplifting the Black community of Clarksville. More info here
10Peace Love Juneteenth
Sun, Jun 19, 2022 at 05:00 pm – 07:00 pm
Painting with a Twist, 2615 Medical Center Pkwy, #1750, Murfreesboro, TN
While we welcome painters of any age, this painting is recommended for ages 7 & up. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to get smocked and in your seat! If you desire more time to visit with friends & breathe, we invite you to arrive up to 30 minutes prior to start time. Tickets here
11Juneteenth Celebration of Kings & Queens
Fri, June 17, 2022 at 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
The Lighthouse on the Lake, 133 Sanders Ferry Road, Hendersonville, TN
A Crown Royalty Affair is a benefit showcase purposed to celebrate our kings and queens with spoken word, live music, dance and love. Tickets here
12Three-Day Juneteenth Celebration
Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center
415 S Academy St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Day 1: Authors’ Night
Thu, Jun 16, 2022 at 10:30 pm – 12:30 am
Light refreshments will be provided during the authors’ meet and greet, discussions, book signings, and giveaways.
Day 2: Kaleidoscope
Fri, Jun 17, 2022 at 9:00 pm – 12:00 am
Kaleidoscope is a diverse collection of resources for your mind, body, and soul.
Day 3: Freedom Day
Sat, Jun 18, 2022 at 10:00 am
For the last day of our three-day Juneteenth Celebration, we will be hosting our outdoor festival! We will have fun activities, craft vendors, artists, live reenactment, music, and more. More info here
13Freedom Paint and Sip
Sat, Jun 11, 2022 at 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Keondra’s Restaurant, 1044 Franklin St, Clarksville, TN
Pre- Celebration Juneteenth Paint and Sip. Tickets here
14Clarksville Juneteenth Festival
Sat, Jun 18, 2022 at 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champions Way, Clarksville, TN
Join us to celebrate this year’s theme “Flowers to the People” as we celebrate life, love, culture, and those who mean the most to us. Powered by Emerald City CBD and named the largest Juneteenth festival in the region, there is something for everyone! Live music, food, kids zone, art gallery, author’s corner, cigar and cbd lounge, wine bar, over 100 vendors, and more! More info here
15Juneteenth Freedom Day Party
Sat, Jun 18, 2022 at 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Nirvana Bar & Lounge, 1432 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
We’re dedicating this day to celebrate progress, community and Black excellence! We want to remember the past, but honor the present as we celebrate a day of freedom. Come enjoy a day filled with all the goodies: Good music, Good food & drinks around Good people! Tickets here