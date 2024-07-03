Celebrate July 4th with Dickey’s Barbecue

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is getting into the Fourth of July spirit with their delicious pit-smoked barbecue options that are perfect for any sized gathering!

As always, every Dickey’s franchise location will be open on the Fourth of July and ready to serve barbecue enthusiasts through dine-in, carryout, pickup or delivery. The Texas-style barbecue brand is treating their loyal guests to a variety of saucy specials this week:

Monday, July 1, to Sunday, July 7 – $10 Off Packs valid on ONLINE or APP ORDERS only using the code: HAPPY4TH

Monday, July 1, to Thursday, July 4 – Double Points for Rewards Members, valid on ONLINE or APP ORDERS only.

Thursday, July 4, to Friday, July 5 – Buy One a la carte Sandwich, Get One Half Off – valid on ONLINE or APP ORDERS only using the code: FIREWORK

Saturday, July 6, to Sunday, July 7 – $5 Off Online or app order of $15+ valid on ONLINE or APP ORDERS only using the code: SUNSHINE

The excitement doesn’t stop there! New guests can join Dickey’s Big Yellow Cup Rewards Program and receive a free pulled pork sandwich, from July 4th through July 7th.

Call Dickey’s catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on Dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering options available for Fourth of July celebrations of any size.

Source: Restaurant News

