Christian recording artist Chris Tomlin has had a passion and calling to unite people in worship on Good Friday in multiple cities across the country.

After his annual Good Friday Nashville concert was forced to postpone until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris was committed to find a way to maintain the tradition of bringing people together to worship. In light of the inability to gather together physically, Chris called his friends to help and to partner together for GOOD FRIDAY – WORLDWIDE.

The television network TBN and radio stations like K-LOVE and Air1 offered their support to bring the world together during this time. The one-hour music special will air on Friday, April 10 at 7 pm and features Chris leading in worship, a message from Max Lucado with guest appearances by Pat Barrett, We The Kingdom and Matt Maher.

“This is a moment aligned by God to touch millions of lives,” said Chris. “What was originally thought of to be ‘Good Friday Nashville’ in an arena of maybe 16,000 is now going to be a night of worship with millions on a global scale. While we can’t be together physically for the safety of our families and of the world, we can worship together in our homes. This is a unique moment in time and may be one of the most powerful Easter weekends we will ever experience in our lifetime.”

