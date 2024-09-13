Celebrate Football Season with Popeyes Tailgate Bundle

As you may have heard, Popeye’s is officially The Official Wing of Watching Football. But Popeyes and Football have been aniconic duo since way before this announcement. You may remember our wings for wings initiative, or even our part in the big game last year. We’ve been a large part of football for a while, but we want to be a large part of YOUR football experience.

Starting September 4, football & food fans alike can enjoy a mouth-watering deal featuring 24 wings (choice of boneless or bone-in), three regular sides, and four dip cup sauces for only$24.99.

They recently introduced a new wings flavor, Sweet’N Smokey Chipotle, with a smoke,spicy kick and a hint of honey sweetness—this bundle is the perfect way to tryout the new offering and bring the bold, Louisiana-inspired taste of Popeyes toany tailgate or football watch party.

But if Sweet ‘N Smokey Chipotle isn’t your flavor of choice, we have plenty of more options that will make any tailgate or football spread irresistible! See some of our fan favorite bundle orders below for your football spread inspiration!

For the Spice Lovers Get Together:

· 24 Wings: 6 Sweet ‘N Smokey Chipotle Wings, 6 Signature Hot Boneless Wings, 6 Ghost Pepper Wings, 6 Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings

· 3 Sides: Cajun Fries, Cajun Fries, and Cajun Fries

· 4 Dip Cup Sauces: Sweet Heat sauce, Bayou Buffalo sauce, Blackened Ranch sauce, Mardi Gras Mustard

For the Family Spread:

· 24 Wings: 6 Roasted Garlic Parmesan Wings, 6Honey Lemon Pepper Wings, 6 Classic Boneless Wings, 6 Classic Boneless Wings

· 3 Sides: Cajun Fries. Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Coleslaw

· 4 Dip Cup Sauces: Buttermilk Ranch sauce, Wild Honey Mustard, Bold BBQ sauce, Blackened Ranch sauce

For The Watch Party with Many Different Preferences:

· 24 Wings: 6 Honey Lemon Pepper Wings, 6 Classic Boneless Wings, 6 Signature Hot Wings, 6 Sweet N’ Spicy Boneless Wings

· 3 Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Coleslaw, Red Beans and Rice

· 4 Dip Cup Sauces: Bold BBQ sauce, Blackened Ranch sauce, Bayou Buffalo sauce, Mardi Gras Mustard

Tailgating isn’t just about the game; it’s about good friends, great food, and unforgettable memories. Popeyes gets that, which is why the Wings Tailgate Bundle is designed to make game day easy and delicious. Don’t see a combination of flavors you love? Make your own at participating locations nationwide, guests can pick up the bundle in-store, order through the Popeyes® App, or find it on http://Popeyes.com.

