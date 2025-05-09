Celebrate Five & Dime Day at Maple Street Biscuit Company on May 10!

There’s a lot to love about May in Middle Tennessee, and now, there’s one more reason to mark your calendar. On May 10, Maple Street Biscuit Company is celebrating their legendary biscuit sandwich, The Five & Dime, with Five & Dime Day!

For one day only, guests can enjoy the signature Five & Dime biscuit sandwich for just $5.10* at participating locations, including Nashville, Brentwood, and Murfreesboro.

Whether you’ve never tried the Five & Dime or it’s already your go-to order, this is the perfect chance to enjoy bold flavor and Southern comfort without breaking the bank.

What Is the Five & Dime?

This sandwich helped define the Maple Street menu. It’s a bold, satisfying creation made with:

Crispy hand-breaded fried chicken

Thick-cut bacon

Sharp cheddar cheese

A fresh-cracked egg

Topped with your choice of spicy sausage gravy or shiitake mushroom gravy

All stacked on one of Maple Street’s signature biscuits

It’s a hearty, satisfying bite that combines comfort food classics with unexpected flavor — the kind of meal that makes an ordinary day feel special.

Celebrate Five & Dime Day at Your Nearest Location!

On Friday, May 10, head to one of Maple Street’s Middle Tennessee locations and grab a Five & Dime sandwich for just $5.10. That’s it.

No coupons. No codes. Just walk in and enjoy one of the South’s most beloved biscuit creations, made fresh and served with a side of Southern charm.

Whether you dine in or take it to go, this deal is too good to pass up.

Don’t Miss This Biscuit Sandwich Celebration

Five & Dime Day is happening for one day only, and you don’t want to miss it. Whether you’re in Nashville, Brentwood, or Murfreesboro, stop by your neighborhood Maple Street Biscuit Company on May 10 and celebrate with a $5.10 Five & Dime.

It’s the kind of deal you can sink your teeth into and the kind of moment that brings people together, one biscuit at a time.

*Offer valid 5/10/25 for Dine In Only while supplies last. Tax excluded. Limit one per guest. No other discounts apply and not redeemable for cash. Maple Street Biscuit Company name and logo is a registered trademark of Agincourt Industries, LLC.

