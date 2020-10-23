Celebrate Fine Arts at Thompson’s Station Middle Oct. 24

Thompson’s Station Middle is inviting all art lovers to its Fine Arts Night this Saturday, October 24.

Beginning at 4 p.m., groups from various schools will showcase their musical talents by the TSMS football field. The following groups will be featured:

TSMS Jazz Band

TSMS 7/8 Grade Band

Legacy Middle 7/8 Grade Band

Independence High Marching Band

Summit High Marching Band

TSMS/IHS Orchestra

TSMS Theater Improv Team

TSMS Choir/Ukulele

Student art will also be on display at the event. Concessions will be available, and the event is open to the public.

After Fine Arts Night, Thompson’s Station Middle will show The Rise of Skywalker outdoors. The film will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased on the TSMS PTO website. Attendees should bring chairs or blankets to sit on during the movie.