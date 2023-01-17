Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday With These 4 Nashville Events

Dolly Parton is celebrating her 77th birthday on Thursday, January 19th. In honor of the Queen of Country, here are some Nashville celebrations.
1Grand Ole Opry
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
January 21, 7 pm, 9:30 pm
The Opry plans to celebrate Dolly Parton’s 77th birthday (the superstar’s favorite number) which falls on January 19 through two shows including Dolly tributes and other fun Saturday, January 21. Keeping with the “77” celebration, the Opry is set to spotlight hits from Parton’s 1977 album “Here You Come Again,” Parton’s first platinum album and a crossover smash. Among those scheduled for the January 21st shows are Chapel Hart, The Fairfield Four, Caitlyn Smith, Marty Stuart, and Chris Young.
- 77 Hours of Dolly giveaways on Opry social media
- Birthday cupcakes baked using Duncan Hines Dolly Parton’s cake mix given to Opry
- House and Ryman tour guests on Dolly’s January 19 birthday (while supplies last)
- A larger-than-life 77th birthday card for fans to sign at the Ryman Jan. 19 – 21
- Dolly impersonator on Ryman Plaza for photo during Jan. 21 Opry at the Ryman shows
Find tickets here.
2Tennessee Brew Works
809 Ewing Ave, Nashville
January 21, 2pm – 6 pm
It’s the 6th annual celebration of Dolly Parton’s birthday, life, and music on January 21, 2023, at their brewery and taproom, 809 Ewing Ave, Nashville.
It’s a Dolly-themed day! Celebrate the birthday of our Tennessee treasure, Dolly Parton, with the Tennessee Brew Works crew! They will be showcasing special cocktails, pink cupcake and beer pairings, along with our usual celebrated craft beer and food menu.
This FREE event will feature live music starting at 2pm with Mike Miz, followed by Kelsey Rae 4pm, Early Roman Kings at 6pm and our feature performance, Erin Hazelrig & the Dolly Parton Tribute Band, taking the stage at 8pm.
3The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Diva Dance Party
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
January 20, 9 pm
The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Western Diva Dance Party!
This is for the 9 to 5 workin’ girls with a calling from another era who just want something a little classic. Join us in Rainbow land where you’ll dance with somebody, hand in hand to the music of Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, The Chicks, Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Whitney Houston, Kacey Musgraves, Donna Summer and more.
Find tickets here.
4Music of Dolly Parton for Kids
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
January 21st, 11 am
This concert for kids and families shares the music of Dolly Parton with a new generation of music lovers but is not associated with or endorsed by the artist. All children must be accompanied by a parent or adult caregiver. The Rock and Roll Playhouse knows that little ears are sensitive, so they turn down the volume at their shows.
Find tickets here.