Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday With These 4 Nashville Events

2 Tennessee Brew Works

809 Ewing Ave, Nashville

January 21, 2pm – 6 pm

It’s the 6th annual celebration of Dolly Parton’s birthday, life, and music on January 21, 2023, at their brewery and taproom, 809 Ewing Ave, Nashville.

It’s a Dolly-themed day! Celebrate the birthday of our Tennessee treasure, Dolly Parton, with the Tennessee Brew Works crew! They will be showcasing special cocktails, pink cupcake and beer pairings, along with our usual celebrated craft beer and food menu.

This FREE event will feature live music starting at 2pm with Mike Miz, followed by Kelsey Rae 4pm, Early Roman Kings at 6pm and our feature performance, Erin Hazelrig & the Dolly Parton Tribute Band, taking the stage at 8pm.