Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Condado Tacos all Weekend Long

Cinco de Mayo is Almost Here — Celebrate with Condado Tacos All Weekend Long

Cinco de Mayo is just days away! And since the holiday falls on a Monday this year, Condado Tacos is making sure the celebration starts early and lasts longer. From Friday, May 2 through Monday, May 5, Condado is serving up a four-day fiesta of flavors, fun, and unbeatable specials:

  • $27 House Margarita Pitchers — all day, every day
  • $5 Espolon Blanco Tequila Shots — a Cinco favorite
  • Bounceback offer: Dine in during Cinco weekend and get a free half dip on your next visit through Condado’s Loyalty Program
Known for its craveable tacos, fresh, preservative-free food, and vibrant, locally inspired murals, Condado is the go-to spot for guests looking to celebrate Cinco with great food, drinks, and energy.
Whether dining in, picking up to-go, or catering a party, Condado Tacos invites everyone to “come as you are” and enjoy a lively, colorful celebration all weekend long.

