Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at One of These Williamson County Mexican Restaurants

11 Mojo’s Tacos

Mojo’s Tacos began as a food truck before opening a brick-and-mortar in Franklin in 2018

What you will find on the menu is a selection of tacos from unique flavors like hot chicken, brisket, fried avocado to the traditional chicken and steak tacos. You can also find an extensive list of cocktails with a tequila focus and a variety of craft beers.

Address: 230 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN, 37064

2000 Tollgate Blvd, Suite 201, Thompson’s Station, TN, 37179

Website: https://mojostacos.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mojostaco