Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at One of These Williamson County Mexican Restaurants

To help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo, we’ve compiled a list of some local Mexican Restaurants for you!
1Acapulco Mexican Grill
On the menu, they have house specials such as tamale deluxe and an order called “A Little bit of Everything” which includes; one taco, enchilada, chile relleno, tamale, chalupa for only $11.99.
Address: 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN 37174
Website: https://www.acapulcomexicangrills.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Acapulco-Mexican-Grill-316076498441550/
2Cabos Mexican Restaurant
They offer a wide variety of lunch specialties and combos that are very affordable.
Address: 7336 Nolensville Rd., Nolensville, TN 37135
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cabosmex/
3Don Arturo’s Mexican Grill
Don Arturo’s Mexican Grill, in Spring Hill, Tennessee, is the area’s leading Mexican restaurant serving Spring Hill, Franklin and surrounding areas since 2013
Address: 4910 Main St Suite #206, Spring Hill, TN 37174
Website: https://donarturosspringhill.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Don-Arturos-Mexican-Grill-453213378095888
4El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
They offer a wide array of fresh food – tostadas de camaron, tacos de pescado, mojarra, huarache mexicano, milanesa, quesadilla rellena, burrito bronco, and enchilada suprema.
Address: 603 Hillsboro Rd., Franklin, TN 37064
Website: http://orderelguadalajaramexicanrestaurant.com/
5Garcia’s
They are family owned and operated since 2000 in Franklin.
Address: 1113 Murfreesboro Rd #316, Franklin, TN 37064
Website: https://www.garciasfranklin.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GarciasMexicanRestaurantLLC/
6La Tapatia
They offer many different meat options to choose from. This is a food truck with authentic meals.
Address: 627 W Meade Blvd., Franklin, TN 37064
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/La-Tapatia-660084324168479/
7Pancho’s Place Mexican Restaurant
For Armando Lomeli, Pancho’s Place Mexican Restaurant is all about authenticity. With over 40 years in the restaurant business, 20+years running Pancho’s Place, he’s perfected that Authentic Mexican flavor.
Address: 120 Kedron Pkwy., Spring Hill, TN 37174,
136 Bear Creek Pike Suite #A, Columbia, TN 38401
209 S Royal Oaks Blvd. Suite #176, Franklin, TN 37064
Website: https://www.panchosplacetn.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PanchosPlaceSH/
8Pueblo Real Mexican Restaurant
Authentic Mexican food; full bar; children’s menu and vegetarian dishes available; dine-in or carry out; catering; event hosting; family-owned; drink specials; live entertainment; live trivia contests
Address: 1340 W Main St., Franklin, TN 37064
Website: https://www.pueblorealrestaurant.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Pueblo-Real-Mexican-Restaurant-Franklin-TN-131531203589251/
9Sopapilla’s
Sopapillas continues to grow and has won multiple awards including “Best Mexican Restaurant” in Nashville for the past three years.
Address: 1109 Davenport Blvd., Franklin, TN 37069
Website: http://sopapillas.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SOPAPILLAS.New.Mexican.Kitchen
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sopapillastn/
10Tito’s
Family-owned restaurant with great Mexican food and margaritas!
Address: 4001 Hughes Crossing Suite 111, Franklin, TN 37064
4886 Port Royal Rd Suite 100, Spring Hill, TN 37174
3 Burkitt Commons Ave Suite 315, Nolensville, TN 37135
8080 Highway 100, Suite C., Bellevue, TN 37221
Website: https://www.pueblorealrestaurant.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Titos-Berry-Farms-Franklin-TN-1808336272715004/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TitosMexicanRestaurantTN/
11Mojo’s Tacos
Mojo’s Tacos began as a food truck before opening a brick-and-mortar in Franklin in 2018
What you will find on the menu is a selection of tacos from unique flavors like hot chicken, brisket, fried avocado to the traditional chicken and steak tacos. You can also find an extensive list of cocktails with a tequila focus and a variety of craft beers.
Address: 230 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN, 37064
2000 Tollgate Blvd, Suite 201, Thompson’s Station, TN, 37179
Website: https://mojostacos.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mojostaco
12Chuy’s
Founded in 1982 in Austin, Texas, Chuy’s serves authentic Tex-Mex food in an eclectic atmosphere full of color and personality. The menu offers family recipes from south Texas, New Mexico and Mexican border towns, all made to order from the freshest ingredients. Chuy’s has a reputation as the most fun and friendly spot to eat real Tex-Mex at a great price.
Address:100 East Park Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027
3061Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN, 37067
Website: https://www.chuys.com/
13Local Taco
The Local Taco brings a fun, festive, fresh approach to food with its Southern spin on tacos and other Mexican inspired cuisine and made-to-order margaritas. Established in 2009, The Local Taco has locations in Brentwood, East Nashville, and Huntsville.
Address:146A Pewitt Dr, Brentwood, TN 37027
Website: https://www.thelocaltaco.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/local.taco/