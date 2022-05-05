Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at One of These Williamson County Mexican Restaurants

By
Austin Timberlake
-

To help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo, we’ve compiled a list of some local Mexican Restaurants for you!

1Acapulco Mexican Grill

Acapulco-Mexican-Grill-Spring-Hill
Photo from Acapulco Mexican Grill Facebook

On the menu, they have house specials such as tamale deluxe and an order called “A Little bit of Everything” which includes; one taco, enchilada, chile relleno, tamale, chalupa for only $11.99.

Address: 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Website: https://www.acapulcomexicangrills.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Acapulco-Mexican-Grill-316076498441550/

2Cabos Mexican Restaurant

Cabos-restaurant
Photo from Cabos Restaurant Facebook

They offer a wide variety of lunch specialties and combos that are very affordable.

Address: 7336 Nolensville Rd., Nolensville, TN 37135

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cabosmex/

3Don Arturo’s Mexican Grill

Don-arturos-spring-hill

Don Arturo’s Mexican Grill, in Spring Hill, Tennessee, is the area’s leading Mexican restaurant serving Spring Hill, Franklin and surrounding areas since 2013

Address: 4910 Main St Suite #206, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Website: https://donarturosspringhill.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Don-Arturos-Mexican-Grill-453213378095888

4El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant

el-guadalajara-franklin-tn
Photo from El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant Facebook

They offer a wide array of fresh food – tostadas de camaron, tacos de pescado, mojarra, huarache mexicano, milanesa, quesadilla rellena, burrito bronco, and enchilada suprema.

Address: 603 Hillsboro Rd., Franklin, TN 37064

Website: http://orderelguadalajaramexicanrestaurant.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ELGUADALAJARAEU/

5Garcia’s

Garcias-mexican-restuarant
Photo from Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant Facebook

They are family owned and operated since 2000 in Franklin.

Address: 1113 Murfreesboro Rd #316, Franklin, TN 37064

Website: https://www.garciasfranklin.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GarciasMexicanRestaurantLLC/

6La Tapatia

la-tapatia-franklin-tn
Photo from La Tapatia Facebook

They offer many different meat options to choose from. This is a food truck with authentic meals.

Address: 627 W Meade Blvd., Franklin, TN 37064

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/La-Tapatia-660084324168479/

7Pancho’s Place Mexican Restaurant

Panchos
Photo from Panchos Facebook

For Armando Lomeli, Pancho’s Place Mexican Restaurant is all about authenticity. With over 40 years in the restaurant business, 20+years running Pancho’s Place, he’s perfected that Authentic Mexican flavor.

Address: 120 Kedron Pkwy., Spring Hill, TN 37174,

136 Bear Creek Pike Suite #A, Columbia, TN 38401

209 S Royal Oaks Blvd. Suite #176, Franklin, TN 37064

Website: https://www.panchosplacetn.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PanchosPlaceSH/

8Pueblo Real Mexican Restaurant

Pueblo-real-mexican-restaurant
Photo from Pueblo Real Mexican Restaurant

Authentic Mexican food; full bar; children’s menu and vegetarian dishes available; dine-in or carry out; catering; event hosting; family-owned; drink specials; live entertainment; live trivia contests

Address: 1340 W Main St., Franklin, TN 37064

Website: https://www.pueblorealrestaurant.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Pueblo-Real-Mexican-Restaurant-Franklin-TN-131531203589251/

9Sopapilla’s

Sopapillas
Photo from @sopapillastn Instagram

Sopapillas continues to grow and has won multiple awards including “Best Mexican Restaurant” in Nashville for the past three years.

Address: 1109 Davenport Blvd., Franklin, TN 37069

Website: http://sopapillas.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SOPAPILLAS.New.Mexican.Kitchen

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sopapillastn/

10Tito’s

Titos-berry-farms
Photo from Tito’s Berry Farms Facebook

Family-owned restaurant with great Mexican food and margaritas!

Address: 4001 Hughes Crossing Suite 111, Franklin, TN 37064

4886 Port Royal Rd Suite 100, Spring Hill, TN 37174

3 Burkitt Commons Ave Suite 315, Nolensville, TN 37135

8080 Highway 100, Suite C., Bellevue, TN 37221

Website: https://www.pueblorealrestaurant.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Titos-Berry-Farms-Franklin-TN-1808336272715004/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TitosMexicanRestaurantTN/

11Mojo’s Tacos

Mojo's Tacos
photo from Mojo’s Tacos Facebook

Mojo’s Tacos began as a food truck before opening a brick-and-mortar in Franklin in 2018

What you will find on the menu is a selection of tacos from unique flavors like hot chicken, brisket, fried avocado to the traditional chicken and steak tacos. You can also find an extensive list of cocktails with a tequila focus and a variety of craft beers.

Address: 230 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN, 37064

2000 Tollgate Blvd, Suite 201, Thompson’s Station, TN, 37179

Website: https://mojostacos.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mojostaco

12Chuy’s

chuy's brentwood
photo by Donna Vissman

Founded in 1982 in Austin, Texas, Chuy’s serves authentic Tex-Mex food in an eclectic atmosphere full of color and personality. The menu offers family recipes from south Texas, New Mexico and Mexican border towns, all made to order from the freshest ingredients. Chuy’s has a reputation as the most fun and friendly spot to eat real Tex-Mex at a great price.

Address:100 East Park Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027

3061Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN, 37067

Website: https://www.chuys.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Chuys.Restaurants

13Local Taco

the local taco
Photo by the local taco

The Local Taco brings a fun, festive, fresh approach to food with its Southern spin on tacos and other Mexican inspired cuisine and made-to-order margaritas. Established in 2009, The Local Taco has locations in Brentwood, East Nashville, and Huntsville.

Address:146A Pewitt Dr, Brentwood, TN 37027

Website: https://www.thelocaltaco.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/local.taco/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here