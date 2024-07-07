Celebrate Christmas in July with Tickets to Nashville’s Nutcracker

Nashville Ballet announces tickets are now on sale for the beloved holiday tradition – Paul Vasterling’s Nashville’s Nutcracker returning to Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall this holiday season. The curtain will rise on the first production on Friday, Dec. 6 and will run through Thursday, Dec. 26.

Become a holiday hero when you snag the best seats in the house, at the best prices, for the entire family to experience the unforgettable magic of Music City’s must-see holiday tradition. Tickets for Nashville’s Nutcracker sell out quickly each year, so patrons are encouraged to secure their tickets as quickly as possible. Single tickets start at just $45.

Experience the joy and wonder of this classic tale reimagined, capturing the heart and spirit of Nashville with live music by The Nashville Symphony. Paul Vasterling’s Nashville’s Nutcracker takes audiences on an unforgettable celebration of music, dance and unique storytelling that embodies the magic of the holidays. Performances will include Nashville Ballet company dancers, Nashville Ballet’s Second Company NB2, a cast of youth students from School of Nashville Ballet and select community partners.

“We are proud to continue one of Nashville’s most cherished productions this holiday season,” said Nashville Ballet’s Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin. “This dynamic performance of dance will feature our company dancers, along with students from School of Nashville Ballet, that will surely dazzle audiences this Christmas.”

The timeless classic, originally choreographed by Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling, weaves some of Nashville’s rich history, sites and events throughout the Christmas classic. Set against the backdrop of the vibrant city, this performance invites audiences of all ages to revel in the splendor of the Sugar Plum Fairy’s kingdom, the fierceness of the Mouse King and the timeless adventure of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince. Winner of a 2020 Emmy Award-winning film and named the best Dance Production of 2022 by Broadway World Nashville, this is Nashville’s featured holiday tradition.

Nashville’s Nutcracker will again feature School of Nashville Ballet students and, for the first time since 2019, the community at large. Those interested can audition on Sunday, Aug. 25 or on Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Martin Center for Nashville Ballet. Auditions are held in a light and fun environment, and no prior dance experience is required. Detailed information about the youth auditions will be released later. For questions regarding the audition process, please email [email protected] for more information. Find tickets here.

