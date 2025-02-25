Celebrate 50 Years of Mornings at McDonald’s With Special Deals on Breakfast Favorites

(Feb. 25, 2025) — In 1975, a breakfast revolution began with the nationwide debut of the Egg McMuffin® at McDonald’s. Whether it was the melty cheese, the freshly cracked egg (now sourced 100% cage-free in the U.S.), or the perfectly toasted and buttered English Muffin… this simple, yet delicious sandwich struck a chord with America and inspired a whole new way to enjoy the most important meal of the day.

50 years later, it’s still the GOAT. In honor of this golden anniversary, the Golden Arches are doubling down on breakfast – offering fans even more reasons to wake up with McDonald’s and save on their favorites. Here’s how you can get in on the celebration:

Celebrate National Egg McMuffin Day: Because history makers deserve their own holiday. Grab an Egg McMuffin or Sausage McMuffin with Egg breakfast sandwich for just $1, available exclusively through the McDonald’s App on Sunday, March 2.*

Double Up with McDelivery: You know what’s better than one McMuffin sandwich? Two McMuffin sandwiches! From March 3 through March 30, fans can enjoy a BOGO Sausage McMuffin with Egg when making a McDelivery order in the McDonald’s App.**

Bagel Sandwiches are Now Nationwide: For the first time ever, McDonald’s renowned bagel sandwiches are now available across the U.S. So, whether you love the classic Bacon, Egg & Cheese or the iconic Steak, Egg & Cheese, McDonald’s has you covered, no matter where you are.

Krispy Kreme® Lands in the Big Apple: Nothing goes with your go-to McCafé® order quite like fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Starting today, New Yorkers can visit their local participating McDonald’s to enjoy that perfect pairing – joining fans in other major cities like Chicago, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Louisville. By the end of this year, more than half of all McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. will offer the sweet treat, with nationwide availability by the end of 2026.

Fans can find even more value all day, every day at their local McDonald’s by taking advantage of the McValue menu as well as local deals available exclusively through the McDonald’s App.

Source: McDonald’s

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email