Cool Springs Wine & Spirits
photo from Cool Springs Wine & Spirits

Celebrate the 4th with these red, white, and blue themed cocktails.

Thanks to Cool Springs Wine & Spirits for these colorful recipes that will dazzle your guests all summer long.

1Let Freedom Ring

3 oz Mailbu Strawberry Rum
4 oz Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut
4 oz Pineapple Juice
Ice

Instructions: Pour ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.  The above quantities are for two drinks, increase as necessary.

2From Sea to Shining Sea

1 ½ oz Vikera Blanco Tequila
½ oz DeKuyper Blue Curacao
Splash Roses’s sweetened lime juice or fresh squeezed lime
Optional: Add splash or two of simple syrup if you prefer sweeter.

Instructions: Shake in a cocktail shaker with ice, pour into chilled glass.

3The Rocket’s Red Glare

2 oz.      Reyka Vodka
Splash   Rose’s Grenadine
Splash   Rose’s Sweetened Lime Juice

Instructions: Shake in a cocktail shaker with ice, pour into chilled glass.

