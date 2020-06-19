Celebrate the 4th with these red, white, and blue themed cocktails.
Thanks to Cool Springs Wine & Spirits for these colorful recipes that will dazzle your guests all summer long.
1Let Freedom Ring
3 oz Mailbu Strawberry Rum
4 oz Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut
4 oz Pineapple Juice
Ice
Instructions: Pour ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. The above quantities are for two drinks, increase as necessary.
2From Sea to Shining Sea
1 ½ oz Vikera Blanco Tequila
½ oz DeKuyper Blue Curacao
Splash Roses’s sweetened lime juice or fresh squeezed lime
Optional: Add splash or two of simple syrup if you prefer sweeter.
Instructions: Shake in a cocktail shaker with ice, pour into chilled glass.
3The Rocket’s Red Glare
2 oz. Reyka Vodka
Splash Rose’s Grenadine
Splash Rose’s Sweetened Lime Juice
Instructions: Shake in a cocktail shaker with ice, pour into chilled glass.