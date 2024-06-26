Celebrate 4th of July at These Nashville Rooftops

Several rooftops in downtown Nashville will offer a perfect view of the Nashville fireworks with live entertainment and more.
1Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen
4th of July event includes rooftop access from 6 p.m. to close with views of 2024 Fireworks. Seating inventory is available first come, first serve. Live entertainment from rooftop stage from 6 p.m. to close.
Tickets can be purchased at https://tickets.lineleap.com/e/6ucT4JLdrvy54gacyLV9?t=48034e.
2Jason Aldean’s Kitchen & Rooftop Bar Nashville
4th of July event includes rooftop access from 6 p.m. to close with views of 2024 Fireworks. Live entertainment from rooftop stage from 6 p.m. to close. VIP tables are available while inventory lasts.
Tickets can be purchased at https://tickets.lineleap.com/e/NaXolGZvLu8n6z8chR1E?t=9b6616.
3Ole Red Nashville
Ole Red Nashville is celebrating the Fourth of July by hosting their annual rooftop party, promising some of the best views of the city’s famed firework show. Admission is $100 and includes rooftop access for panoramic views of the firework display and live music from some of Nashville’s best up-and-coming country artists. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and Ole Red’s signature cocktails and scratch made dishes will be available for purchase.
Tickets can be found here.
4Four Season Rooftop
Directly facing the Fourth of July fireworks and enjoying uninterrupted views across the Cumberland River and downtown Nashville, Rivière Rooftop is arguably the best vantage point in the city for the occasion.
Offering a ticketed party from 7:00 to 11:00 pm, Rivière’s expansive outdoor rooftop space hosts a convivial celebration, featuring live music throughout the evening to set the mood and an open bar of selected beverages. Additionally, guests will enjoy a wide variety of passed canapes such as Lobster Rolls, Fried Chicken Sliders and Bruschetta, as well as open access to four vibrant live food stations, offering all-American classics, hosted by Four Seasons chefs.
Tickets are now on sale and offered at USD 400 per person and can be purchased online at Rivière Rooftop’s OpenTable page. Tickets are available for guests under the age of 21, who must be accompanied by an adult guest, at USD 100 per person.
5JW Marriott
Perched above Music City, the upscale property offers a luxury experience located just two blocks from Broadway Street, the heart of Nashville’s bustling music scene. JW Marriott Nashville will be hosting a festive weekend full of fun to celebrate the Fourth of July!
Guests can gaze at the fireworks over the Nashville city skyline, listen to live music while lounging by the pool, find their zen with yoga, and more. The property’s amenities make for the perfect setting for a celebratory Independence Day experience, and they include breathtaking skyline views from every room in the hotel and a stunning and expansive rooftop pool deck enveloped by stylish cabanas.
6Bobby Nashville
Starting at 5 p.m., enjoy a rooftop BBQ with a full hog roast, refreshing cocktails, high-energy DJ sets with DJ Sunnee & DJ Tanner, and the best seat in the house for Nashville’s unforgettable fireworks.
Find tickets here.
7L27 Rooftop Lounge
Celebrate July 4th at Nashville’s highest rooftop, 27 floors above the city! An extraordinary night filled with music by Naughty Input, summer cocktails, and backyard-inspired bites.
Find tickets here.
8Grand Hyatt
For $100, guests can enjoy two specially curated cocktails, a live DJ and 2 hour complimentary parking at one of the highest roof-top bars in Nashville, Lou/Na. Additional food & beverage are available for purchase from lou/na’s menu. This is a 21+ event.
Find tickets here.
