Cedars of Lebanon State Park to Host Huge Native Plant Sale, Featuring Over 90 Species & Thousands of Plants

Photo from Wilson County Master Gardener Association Facebook

The Native Plant Sale will feature more than 90 species and thousands of plants propagated in Middle Tennessee soils and climate conditions to thrive in Middle Tennessee gardens at great prices on Saturday, May 21st from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm at The Cedars of Lebanon State Park in Assembly Hall (328 Cedar Forest Rd Lebanon, TN 37090).

The event takes place rain or shine, with proceeds to benefit The Friends of Cedars of Lebanon State Park and the Wilson County Master Gardeners.

Click HERE for more information.

