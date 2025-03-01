Cedarmont Farm to Host Easter Egg Hunt

Cedarmont Farm (2030 Cedarmont Dr, Franklin) is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 19th, from 12:30-2:30 pm.

Bring a picnic and blanket and join the Easter Bunny for a lovely afternoon of egg hunting on the farm! Egg Hunts will be divided by age group, and in addition to candy-filled eggs, there will be a special prize egg hidden in each egg hunt area. This is a fundraising event, and all proceeds will be donated to the TN Alliance for Kids.

Please note that tickets MUST BE purchased in advance on the website. There will be no on-site ticket sales. Gates Open at 12:30 pm and egg hunts start promptly at 1:30pm. Please note that the gates will close at 1:15 pm to protect the little egg hunters running around. This is an outdoors-only event. Pets are not allowed.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://www.cedarmontfarm.com/easteregghunt.html

