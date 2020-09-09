CDC Investigates Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Peaches

CDC sent out a warning to consumers – Do not eat, serve, or sell recalled loose or bagged peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company LLC, or food made with these peaches.
The peaches were sold between June 1 and August 19th.
- Check your homes for recalled peaches packed or supplied by Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company LLC, and for recalled food made with these peaches, such as peach salsa.
- Don’t eat recalled peaches. Throw them out or return them to the store.
- Recalled peaches were sold at different stores under various brand names.
- Peaches were sold in bags and individually (bulk/loose peaches).
- If you can’t tell where the peaches are from, don’t eat them. Throw them out.
- Don’t eat food made with these peaches.
- Check your kitchen and refrigerator for recalled peaches. If you freeze fresh peaches to use later, check your freezer, too.
- Companies that recalled peaches or food made with them include Aldi , Food Lion,and Kroger. Other retailers also may have sold these peaches.
- The recalled bulk/loose peaches were sold in grocery stores in various ways, typically loose in bins for shoppers to select.
- The peaches may have the following stickers with Price Look Up (PLU) numbers on them: 4037, 4038, 4044, 4401, 94037, 94038, 94044, 94401. However, not all peaches with these PLU codes are supplied by Prima Wawona. If you are unsure of the brand or variety of your loose peaches, ask your retailer or supplier or throw them out.
- Brands and product codes for recalled peaches sold in bags include:
- Wawona Peaches – 033383322001
- Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400
- Prima® Peaches – 766342325903
- Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400
- Kroger Peaches – 011110181749
- Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488
- Recalled peach salsa was sold under three brand names and labeled as “Perfectly Peach Salsa”. See the recall list for more details.
- Wash and sanitize places where peaches were stored, including countertops and refrigerator drawers or shelves. Follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator.
- Restaurants and retailers, as well as suppliers, distributors, and others in the supply chain, should clean and sanitize any surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled peaches, including cutting boards, countertops, refrigerators, and storage bins. If peaches from other sources were mixed with recalled peaches, all peaches should be discarded