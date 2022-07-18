CCTE to Host Athletic Training, Sports Media Camps

The WCS College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) department has two upcoming summer camps aimed at students interested in the world of athletics.

On July 25-27, a Sports Media 101 camp will be held at Franklin High and is open to rising seventh and eighth-grade students with an interest in photography, sports marketing and social media. The camp will run from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

On July 30, the district’s first sports medicine camp will take place at the Bone and Joint Institute in Franklin from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Students will learn basic taping, splinting and more. The institute is located at 3000 Edward Curd Lane. The camp is open to WCS high school students.

Registration for the sports media camp costs $75 per person, and registration for the athletic training camp costs $25 per student.

For more information about the CCTE department, visit the WCS website.

