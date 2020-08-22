CBL Properties Plans to File Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

CBL Properties, the owner of CoolSprings Galleria, announced it has “entered into a restructuring support agreement (“RSA”).” The Chattanooga-based company owns 100 retail centers.

A message posted to their website states, “In order to implement this comprehensive restructuring, the RSA contemplates that the company will commence voluntary Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on October 1, 2020.”

Like other malls across the country, CoolSprings Galleria closed during COVID and reopened on May 1 with limited hours.

CEO, Stephen Lebovitz shared the following points regarding the announcement.