CBD Pet Products to Help with the Holidays!

The countdown to Turkey Day has started. With the extra people filling up your home, your pup may get anxious with all the new faces and unfamiliar situations.

Help your furry family members enjoy all of the holiday festivities without the uncomfortable effects stress and anxiety may bring. Three Dog Bakery has all of the calming aids and CBD products to help your dog deal with the in-laws.

Super Snouts Hemp Company Hemp Chews

Calm your pet down with a Hemp Chew from Super Snouts Hemp Company. Give them half a chew per 25 lbs of weight 1-2 times per day. It’s great for all sizes of dogs and cats and can be a great treat to help them remain calm around lots of new faces.

The chews help maintain a normal disposition and emotional balance. It also supports calmness during separation, travel, fireworks, and tension. It’s great for pets exhibiting nervousness, hyperactivity, or discontentment.

Super Snouts Hemp Company CBD Peanut Butter

CBD Peanut Butter tastes great and provides calming effects for your pup. It will help them maintain the normal disposition and emotional balance that the holidays may have disturbed. It supports a normal inflammatory response and on top of providing a calming attitude, it helps to support and maintain normal overall health.

The suggested use is ½ tablespoon per 25 lbs of weight 1-2 times per day. After you open it, keep the peanut butter stored in the fridge to keep the perfect consistency.

Pet Releaf Stress Edibites

These edibles from Pet Releaf help with any stress your dog may be having during the holiday festivities. With 6mg of CBD per chew, they’re sure to help your pet with any stress that may appear in an unknown setting. Along with CBD, they use ingredients such as baobab and chamomile to provide tranquility in times of high stress. The great part of Pet Releaf products is that they are grown in the United States and don’t use pesticides or herbicides, so they are perfectly safe for your dog!

VetriScience Composure Chews

The change in routine surrounding the holidays can confuse your pet and cause them anxiety. With more people in your home or being in a new setting when going to visit family, your dog needs to stay calm and feel more comfortable. That is where VetriScience Composure Chews come in. These chews provide calm for your pup during times of high stress, which makes them a great solution.

It works within 30 minutes and can last up to four hours. For a dog up to 50 lbs, take one chew. If your dog weighs 51-100 lbs, they should take two chews. A dog over 100 lbs should take three chews. Because the chews are supplements, it is safe to double or triple the dose in times of high stress.

