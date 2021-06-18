The Caverns Reopens its Subterranean Venue with Twiddle

The Caverns and Twiddle announced today that the band will be the first one to officially perform in the venue’s subterranean concert hall since the COVID-19 pandemic forced The Caverns to close the doors of its underground venue to live audiences in March of 2020.

Underground and under the stars, Sunday, June 20th promises to be an epic night for fans of the Vermont-based jam band titans. At 6p CT, Twiddle will perform a special acoustic set inside the cave followed by a full show in The Caverns Above Ground Amphitheater at 7p CT.

Guests have a pod and general admission ticket options. 2-person, 4-person, or 6-person pods offer the best views of the outdoor stage and include concession and merchandise delivery via the sEATz app. A general admission section behind the pods provides ample room for dancing and access to a walk-up bar. The subterranean set will be standing room only and all general admission. Following CDC guidance, any unvaccinated attendees should wear a mask and follow CDC prevention measures while not in a pod or personal vehicle.

As the old saying goes, “never miss a Sunday show,” especially one that starts in a cave and ends on a hillside overlooking a beautiful cove in Grundy County, TN.

All pods and tickets for this special evening with Twiddle—below and above ground—are on sale now at TheCaverns.com.