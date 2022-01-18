The Caverns Launches Residential Summer Camp for Kids Ages 8 to 13

Seen nationwide on PBS and known as a magical place to experience memorable, subterranean concerts, The Caverns announced Camp Caverns today, its new residential summer camp for kids ages 8 to 13, in partnership with the Dubose Conference Center in Monteagle, TN.

“We’re all about epic experiences at The Caverns, from our underground concerts to this overnight kids camp like no other on Earth, or below it,” says Todd Mayo, The Caverns owner.

Camp life is centered around the historic Dubose Center, which has hosted camps for 70 years, and accommodations and features of Camp Caverns include boys and girls cabins, a historic dining hall, pavilion, pool, art center, fire-pit, grounds for activities, and perhaps most notably, The Caverns caves!

“Weeks at Camp Caverns are filled with exploration and discovery,” says Jen Mayo, Camp Director. “Our mission is to provide girls and boys a confidence building experience that will be the highlight of their summer.” Prior to Camp Caverns, Jen founded and directed a successful summer camp for 5 years during her 25 year career in child care and after school programs.

Campers will explore underground passages, go ziplining, learn the amazing history of the indigenous Woodland and Cherokee people, early Scots-Irish settlers and Rosa Parks at the nearby Highlander Folk School, practice courage and teamwork, participate in art and sports, and enjoy fun evening activities, like an underground concert and watching The Goonies in a cave, and more!

“Most of all, we want campers to discover timeless friendships that they will carry with them forever,” adds Jen Mayo.

Parents can learn more about the Camp Caverns activities, including a day-by-day program, and register their child(ren) at CampCaverns.com.

About The Caverns

Located in Grundy County, Tennessee, The Caverns is a world-renowned destination known for live music in beautiful natural settings, the Emmy-winning PBS television series Bluegrass Underground, and a magical cave system for different skill levels of exploration. Inside The Caverns subterranean venue, guests to “The Greatest Show Under Earth” revel in the prehistoric venue’s natural acoustics and otherworldly beauty. The outdoor amphitheater sits at the foot of the Cumberland Plateau with the rolling Tennessee hills as a backdrop. Whether underground or above ground, live music at The Caverns is a bucket list experience that keeps fans coming back time and again. Daily guided walking tours and adventure cave tours of The Caverns cave system offered 7 days a week. www.thecaverns.com