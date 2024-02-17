CaveFest at the Caverns Announces Line-Up

On October 11-13, The Caverns presents the third annual CaveFest, featuring a curated line-up of music over three days with headliners Railroad Earth, The Travelin’ McCourys, Yonder Mountain String Band, Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, and The Grateful Ball Attendees can enjoy on-site camping, glamping packages, open underground jam sessions, cave tours, delicious food trucks, local craft vendors, surprise performances, and more.

“Now in our 3rd year, CaveFest is a signature festival at The Caverns,” says The Caverns owner Todd Mayo, “The community of bands and fans, the idyllic setting—both above and below ground— and Tennessee’s beautiful autumn weather, it’s all a recipe for a magical weekend in Grundy County.”

During its first two years, CaveFest attracted guests from every one of the lower 48 states. The festival takes full advantage of what The Caverns has to offer both above and below the Earth’s surface. The Caverns Amphitheater, with its spacious area for chairs and dancing, will host the headlining performances while providing breathtaking views of the majestic Cumberland Plateau. The Caverns world-famous underground concert hall will offer a 2nd stage for additional performances, late night shows hosted by Airshow with special guests, daily open jam sessions, a sound bath, and cave yoga.

Full CaveFest 2024 line-up: Railroad Earth, The Travelin’ McCourys, Yonder Mountain String Band, Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, The Grateful Ball featuring The Travelin’ McCoury and special guests, Jim Lauderdale & The Game Changers, Lindsay Lou, The Larry Keel Experience, Sicard Hollow, Big Richard, Lillie Mae, Arkansauce, John Mailander’s Forecast, Clay Street Unit, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, The Sweet Lillies, La Terza Classe, Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers, Slay, Uncle John’s Banjo, and Three Tall Pines, plus 3 Late Night Shows hosted by Airshow with Special Guests, artists-in-residence Lindsay Lou and John Mailander, and emcee Larry Nager.

Known as the “Queen of CaveFest” among the festival’s loyal attendees, Lindsay Lou will return for her third year as CaveFest artist-in-residence. She will be joined by a 2nd artist-in-residence, John Mailander. In this role, Lindsay Lou and John Mailander will not only deliver dedicated full-set performances but will also be found collaborating with others throughout the weekend, creating surprise collaborations and memorable moments at CaveFest.

Naturally, CaveFest will also feature cave tours and subterranean adventures, providing guests with the opportunity to delve deep and explore The Caverns cave system. Guided walking tours will be offered through The Caverns otherworldly Big Room Cave, where the enthralling history of the region, cave geology and mythology intertwine. Those seeking an adrenaline rush can opt for an Adventure Cave Tour that will take them beyond “Tombstone Pass” to witness an underground river, soda straw formations, and other fascinating sights.

All CaveFest tickets include camping. For early access to tickets and VIP packages, fans can sign-up for a pre-sale for guaranteed access to $129 festival tickets beginning on Thursday, February 15th at 12p CT. The general on sale will begin on Friday, February 16th at 12p CT at CaveFest.com with 3-day general admission tickets prices increasing to $149. Kids 12 and under are free. RV guests can add a $99 pass for an RV campsite (hook-ups not available).

CaveFest also offers a variety of VIP packages for those looking to upgrade their experience on any budget. VIP experiences start as low as $769 with perks like a premium campsite location, access to VIP viewing areas, delicious local catering for brunch and dinner, all day complimentary refreshments and snacks in a VIP Lounge Tent, and much more. For guests looking for a more luxurious experience, a VIP Yurt Package is available with accommodations in well-appointed, climate-controlled yurt for two for $3,299 with all the aforementioned perks. VIP packages with luxury canvas bell tent accommodations with a queen bed or cots for four are additional glamping options for CaveFest guests. Find tickets here.