CaveFest at the Caverns Announces 2025 Lineup

On October 11-12, 2025 The Caverns presents the fourth annual CaveFest, featuring a curated lineup of music with headliners Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon, Dan Tyminski Band, and Tim O’Brien, plus artists-in-residence Lindsay Lou and Kyle Tuttle, along with an impressive roster of additional performers. Festivalgoers can enjoy on-site camping, glamping packages, open underground jam sessions, cave tours, delicious food trucks, local craft vendors, workshops, kids’ activities, surprise performances, and more. Two-day CaveFest tickets are just $99 and include camping. Early arrivals can kick things off with a separately ticketed CaveFest Kick-Off Party on Friday, October 10, featuring Airshow, The Cowpokes, and Lost Bayou Ramblers.

“It’s our 4th year, and we are grateful for our loyal CaveFest family while also looking forward to opening the (cave) door—and the fest—to new fans,” says The Caverns owner Todd Mayo. “With incredible bands, a dedicated community of fans, a stunning setting above and below ground, and Tennessee’s autumn beauty, CaveFest has the recipe for a magical weekend. And with a $99 2-day ticket that includes camping, we feel like it’s a great value for what it is — a helluva good time!”

Drawing guests from across the country and beyond, CaveFest fully utilizes the unique spaces at The Caverns, both above and below ground. The Caverns Amphitheater, with ample room for chairs and dancing, will host headliners while offering stunning views of the Cumberland Plateau. Underground, The Caverns’ world-famous concert hall will feature a second stage for additional performances, late-night shows hosted by Airshow with special guests, daily open jam sessions, workshops, a sound bath, and cave yoga. Select underground performances will also be filmed for The Caverns Sessions on PBS, capturing the magic of CaveFest for audiences nationwide. Beyond the stage, the campground will come alive with a vibrant ‘Shakedown Street’ of vendors and the Camp Caverns Kids Village for younger guests.

Full CaveFest 2025 Line-Up: Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon, Dan Tyminski, Tim O’Brien, Jim Lauderdale & The Game Changers, Shadowgrass, Lindsay Lou, Lillie Mae, Arlo McKinley, Scott Miller, Sam Lewis, Kyle Tuttle Band, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Slay & Stinson, The Tree of Forgiveness Band – John Prine Tribute, New Dangerfield, HuDost, The Porch Jackers, plus a special All-Star Jam hosted by Lindsay Lou along with nightly late-night shows hosted by Airshow. Artists-in-Residence: Lindsay Lou and Kyle Tuttle. Larry Nager returns as emcee.

Lindsay Lou, known as the “Queen of CaveFest,” returns for her fourth year as an artist-in-residence. She’ll be joined by fellow artist-in-residence, Kyle Tuttle. Throughout the weekend, both will perform full sets and collaborate with other artists, creating surprise sit-ins and memorable moments at CaveFest.

“I can’t say it enough—CaveFest is exactly what Middle Tennessee has been missing! A perfect-size festival that feels big enough to be part of something special, but not too big that you get lost in the scuttle or long lines,” says Lindsay Lou. “It’s a place where you can reunite with your picker friends and fellow music lovers to bask in the coziness of fall at a beautiful location—where you can soak in the sunshine or walk right into the earth to hear music reverberating against the cavern walls. I feel lucky for my new little growing family to be part of it!”

CaveFest offers a one-of-a-kind experience, combining live music with the natural wonders of The Caverns. Throughout the weekend, guests can explore The Caverns’ vast underground world with a variety of guided cave tours. The popular Big Room Cave Tour takes visitors on a walking journey through the cave’s fascinating geology and lore, suitable for guests of all skill levels. Last year, some tour groups were even treated to surprise performances from CaveFest artists along the way.

For those craving a deeper adventure, two guided caving experiences are available with all gear provided. The Tombstone Pass Adventure Tour leads adventurers beyond the namesake Tombstone Pass, revealing soda straw formations, an underground river, and more. New for 2025, the CaveFest Adventure Tour offers a thrilling introduction to caving—without the tight squeezes of Tombstone Pass—perfect for those ready to get muddy while climbing and crawling through underground passages.

CaveFest 2-day tickets, which include free camping, are available for just $99. Tickets on sale at CaveFest.com. For those who want to come early on Friday, October 10, an add-on ticket for just $49 includes the CaveFest Kick-Off Party concert and early entry to the campground that day. Kids 12 and under are free for the festival and kick-off party.

