CAVA Mediterranean Restaurant to Open in Franklin This Week

The wait is over, CAVA has announced when the new Franklin location will open.

The Mediterranean culinary brand will open at 3058 Mallory Lane on Friday, December 10, according to a representative. CAVA is opening in the former Zoe’s location.

There are two other locations of CAVA in the area – The Mall at Green Hills and Fifth + Broadway in downtown Nashville.

Back in 2018, CAVA acquired Zoe’s Kitchen. In a release, CAVA announced it would be converting twelve restaurants in early 2021 to CAVA with more to convert at the end of 2021.

CAVA Franklin is currently hiring for various positions, apply for a job here.

CAVA was created by three first-generation Greek Americans who are childhood friends who wanted to bring the authentic Mediterranean flavors and experiences of their Greek upbringing to a wider audience in a modern, accessible format.

The trio then partnered with CAVA CEO Brett Schulman to grow the company. Together, CAVA has evolved into an organization with more than 60 chef-casual restaurants and a successful line of chef-crafted dips and spreads sold in more than 250 Whole Foods Market locations and other specialty grocery stores around the country.